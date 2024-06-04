Paid Parking Now at Walkway Over the Hudson?

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park issues parking advisory.

I absolutely love the Walkway over the Hudson. I think it's one of the greatest things that the Hudson Valley has to offer and its been well documented on social media over the years that I've taken full advantage of it, having it right practically in our own backyard. I have often made it a routine to walk the walkway from the Poughkeepsie side to Highland side and back as a regular exercise routine sporadically.

One thing that is great about the Walkway is that its free! I was recently looking at stuff do around the Hudson Valley and seems things that were always free (museums, botanical gardens, zoos, arboretums) cost money these days to attend. That's just the way it is. Its also been great to park for free at places like the Walkway Over the Hudson, but a new parkin advisory means that the free parking seems to be no more, at least in one area.

Walkway Over the Hudson Issues West Side Parking Advisory

According to a posting by Walkway Over the Hudson on Facebook, as of June 1, 2024, the Town of Lloyd will begin charging for on-street parking along Haviland Road, including in the lower gravel lot at 89 Haviland Road located just beyond the entrance to Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park.

The posting went on to say that parking in the upper lot adjacent to the Hudson Valley Rail Trail Caboose at 70 Haviland Road would remain accessible at no cost and that Town of Lloyd residents are able to register their vehicles with the Town Clerk to exempt them from parking fees. They also indicated that all other visitors to the Walkway should follow the instructions on posted signage to avoid potential fines. Not surprisingly, the posting received over 100 reactions and over 150 comments from many people angry about the the though of having to pay for parking.

Comments ranged from, "Going to have a lot less people visiting the walkway now" to "Just the beginning. Next we will be charged to access the walkway, you watch.."

While there is no indication that the Walkway Over the Hudson State Park will be charging an admission fee for access at some point in the near future, its certainly always a possibility one would think, especially thinking of how much it must cost to maintain it. I have been surprised that it doesn't cost anything to visit the beautiful spot.

You can get information about how the Town of Lloyd will utilize revenue received from parking fees and information about registering your vehicle here.

