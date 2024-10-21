Member of 80’s “Brat Pack” Spotted in Hudson Valley

What was actor Andrew McCarthy doing in the Hudson Valley over the weekend?

When you think about 80s movies, you can't reminisce without thinking of the Brat Pack, the group of young actors that starred in many teen-oriented coming-of-age films in the 1980s. The most commonly associated members include Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy and Andrew McCarthy.

The group became cultural touchstones for teen audiences after appearing in films like The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo's Fire in 1985. Andew McCarthy most known as a member of the Brat Pack, with roles in 1980s films such as St. Elmo's Fire, Pretty in Pink, Mannequin, and Weekend at Bernie's. He is ranked No. 40 on VH1's 100 Greatest Teen Stars of all-time list. As a director, he is known for his work on Orange Is the New Black.

McCarthy's memoir about his life and career in the 1980s, titled Brat: An '80s Story, was released in 2021.

Brats Documentary

Brats is a 2024 documentary film, directed by Andrew McCarthy. It explores the Brat Pack, a group of young actors and the impact on their lives and careers. It had its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 7, 2024, and was released on June 13, 2024, by Hulu.

Emilion Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Timothy Hutton, Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Lea Thompson and Jon Cryer appear in the film, as do producer Lauren Shuler Donner, writer and director Howard Deutch, and David Blum, the journalist who coined the term "Brat Pack." Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, and Anthony Michel Hall declined to be interviewed for the film.

Andrew McCarthy Spotted at Walkway Over the Hudson

Andrew McCarthy was spotted at the "Walk to End Alzheimer's" event at the Walkway Over the Hudson on Saturday, October 19. Eric Rassin was able to get a picture with the staron the Highland side and posted to social media about meeting the brat pack alumni.

Not 100% confirmed but Eric Rassin tells us the belief is that one is his friends was a sponsor of the event.

