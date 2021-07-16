Young Blind Girl Miraculously Gains Sight at LEGOLAND in Goshen

A legally blind girl can now see clearly after visiting LEGOLAND New York in Goshen.

The Hudson Valley's brand-new theme park is quickly becoming the hottest destination on the East Coast. And while it's getting rave reviews from visitors, one girl's recent trip to LEGOLAND New York has been truly life-changing.

11-year-old Arianna Rivera has keratoconus, an eye condition that causes distorted vision. Rivera, who is legally blind, had no idea that her recent trip to LEGOLAND would result in her being able to finally see clearly for the first time in her life.

Rivera traveled to the Hudson Valley with her mother, father and two brothers. The trip was a much-needed lift after a rough couple of years. Arianna's father, NYPD Officer Joshua Rivera, was hospitalized with COVID-19 in March of last year. The Riveras also lost family members during the pandemic.

The fun day at LEGOLAND was supposed to be the beginning of a new chapter for the family, but little did Arianna know that a truly life-changing present was waiting for her inside the gates of the park. LEGOLAND officials and eSight secretly teamed up to surprise the 11-year-old with a gift that allows her to finally see clearly.

At a surprise ceremony, Arianna was given an eSight device. The head-mounted glasses instantly allowed Arianna to see with 20/20 vision from seven feet away for the first time in her life. After putting on the eSight, the young girl couldn't contain her excitement, exclaiming “I can’t stop looking at everything!"

LEGOLAND New York

The Riveras were treated to a VIP experience at the park that included priority access on all of the rides, a private session with a LEGOLAND New York Master Model Builder and lunch as Smokey's Brick-B-Que.

LEGOLAND New York

LEGOLAND New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson said that the company was thrilled to give Arianna this unforgettable moment.

We want every child who visits LEGOLAND New York Resort to know it’s a place built for them. To see Arianna enjoying our theme park for the first time fills all of us with joy, and we hope to welcome her and her family again and again.

Rivera says she dreams of one day becoming a voice actor and artist. Thanks to her new eyesight, the LEGO fan is closer to that dream than ever before.

The 20 Most Surprising Things Found at LEGOLAND New York in Goshen LEGOLAND New York in Goshen is officially opening this summer. Right now special previews are going on so that guests can get a sneak peek at what's in store when the park opens its gates. While we won't spoil all of the surprises, here are just some of the incredible little details that await you during your first visit to this incredible theme park.

LEGOLAND Announces Opening Dates of New Land and Hotel LEGOLAND New York is now ready for prime time. The theme park has just announced an official opening date for the hotel and a whole new land of LEGO fun that hasn't been revealed to the public yet.