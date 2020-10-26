You Don’t Eat it You Smell It: The KFC Firelog Now On Sale

Nothing says warm and cozy like a blazing holiday fire in the living room with family gathered around enjoy the warmth and the glow. Thanks to COVID 19 we may have to enjoy those warm fireplace moments over the outdoor fire pit instead. Imagine if you left your next fire pit gathering with friends smelling not like a campfire but instead like a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and their herbs and species.

The most delicious fire logs are back and according to numerous news sources they are going to sell out fast. I am talking about the Kentucky Fried Chicken Firelog which this year is being sold exclusively at Walmart. Made by Enviro-log it is retailing at Walmart.com for 15.88 with 2 day free shipping being offer based on how many you order. You can also find them at select retail locations according to Yum Brands who owns Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC).

Photo Credit: KFC

In a press release dated today (October 26, 2020) at Yum.com the new was announce that for the third year in a row this specialty log, made made in cooperation with Enviro-log would be available while supplies last exclusively at Walmart and online at Walmart.com.

KFC's CMO Andrea Zahumensky states “For the past two years we have warmed the hearts and homes of our fried-chicken fans during the holiday season with our 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog,” Although this year may look different, we hope that by expanding our exclusive partnership with Enviro-Log and Walmart, people can once again grab a fried-chicken scented firelog, order a bucket of chicken from KFC, and savor the tastes, smells and warmth of what has become our favorite holiday tradition.”

photo credit KFC

The Enviro-log President and founder mentioned “The customer demand and excitement for the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog has gotten bigger each year. We at Enviro-Log are proud to once again partner with KFC and Walmart to create and distribute a product fans are ravenous for this holiday season – just don’t try to eat it!”

So whether you think it is a great holiday gift or holiday gag be sure to order yours online or for in store delivery soon, because these tasty smelling logs aren't expected to last long.