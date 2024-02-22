Popular Hudson Valley KFC Location Suddenly Now Open Again

We reported recently about a popular Hudson Valley Kentucky Fired Chicken location unexpectedly closing its doors. Signs were up on the front door of the establishment letting the customers know that they were closed along with a sign from a Town of Poughkeepsie inspector indicating that the building was unsafe and that its use for occupancy was prohibited.

We weren't sure if the closure would be temporary or permanent, until now.

After being alerted by a posting in the Facebook group If You Grew Up in Poughkeepsie, New York by Dianna Thomas Johnson this past weekend, stating that the KFC restaurant at 746-50 Main St, Poughkeepsie was open, we decided to investigate.

Kentucky Fried Chicken on Main Street is open! Went past tonight on my way home and lights were on, staff working, cars at the drive through, and customers inside.

KFC Pk Open

After seeing the signs on the front door after visiting the establishment back on Feb. 11, one would have assumed that the popular spot to get the Colonel's famous fried chicken would be closed for quite some time, but just over a week later, could it have reopened again?

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

Poughkeepsie KFC Reopens After Major Repairs

We stopped into the KFC on Main Street in Poughkeepsie early Wednesday afternoon Feb. 21 and spoke to the manager.

We asked what the reason for the sudden closure and the manager was able to give us a little insight into why the location had abruptly closed.

A sign on the front door of the KFC restaurant on Main Streer in Poughkeepsie, NY now displays an Electrical Permit good for two years. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

The manager explained some "major repairs" were done. She said that the kitchen got an overhaul from the kitchen exhaust hood to the fryers to the walk-in cooler.

Also, piping was replaced in the building. All in all, a lot of repairs were done and the manager seemed excited to let us know that the building was in good shape now. So it's back to business as usual at the popular Main Street Poughkeepsie KFC. Hopefully no more surprise closings in the future.