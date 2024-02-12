Popular Hudson Valley KFC Location Unexpectedly Closes

Signs up at the establishment over the weekend indicated that the building was unsafe.

For as long as I can remember, the KFC on Main Street in Poughkeepsie has been around. Many visits to that spot over the years for some of the Colonel's great fried chicken.

As you can imagine, It was a big surprise to many hungry KFC fans who recently stopped at the location at 746-50 Main Street, only to find out that the restaurant was closed.

A sign on the KFC restaurant at 746-50 Main Street in Poughkeepsie states, "We are Closed. Sorry for the inconvenience.'

Another sign from a Town of Poughkeepsie inspector reads,

DANGER: This building is unsafe and its use or occupancy has been prohibited by the Town of Poughkeepsie.

A date of 2/7/24 was posted on the sign.

No word on whether the closing of the Main Street Poughkeepsie KFC will be a temporary or permanent move. We tried calling the establishment but the phone just kept ringing and there was no message to inform customers of any other details. In the meantime, hungry KFC fans in the Poughkeepsie area will now have to travel to the next closest location in Hopewell Junction to indulge in the Colonel's delicious chicken.