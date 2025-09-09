Hudson Valley City Among Least Vegan-Friendly Cities In America

A popular area city in the Hudson Valley is not very vegan-friendly according to recent data.

"Vegan-friendly" means a product, meal, or establishment avoids animal-derived ingredients. A vegan-friendly food or product does not contain meat, dairy, eggs, honey, or other animal-based ingredients, but the level of commitment can vary; it can range from a product that's free of animal ingredients to an entire business that's certified as inclusive to vegans by offering a significant number of plant-based options.

Yonkers, NY, is described as a vibrant, diverse city in Westchester County, known for its strategic location as a gateway to both New York City and the Hudson Valley, its significant history of innovation, and its mix of urban amenities and natural beauty.

As the largest city in Westchester and the fourth largest in New York State, Yonkers offers a wide array of residential options, from waterfront luxury to historic neighborhoods, along with robust shopping, dining, and entertainment, including the Hudson River Museum, Empire City Casino, and numerous parks. The city also has a strong economic base and a reputation for being a diverse and growing community, with major infrastructure projects and a growing population.

According to one study though, Yonkers is not very vegan-friendly as it rates at the bottom of the list.

Researchers from price comparison site Pricelisto.com studied 125 major U.S. cities to find out where vegans have the most options. Orlando came out on top, offering more than 200 restaurants with vegan choices for every 100,000 residents, more than any other city in the rankings.

The study looked at four things: how many vegan-friendly restaurants a city has, how highly they’re rated, how often people search for vegan-related terms, and how many reviews each restaurant receives on average.

The 10 most vegan-friendly cities in America

Rank City Overall Index Score (/100) 1. Orlando, Florida 78.39 2. New Orleans, Louisiana 75.45 3. Portland, Oregon 74.94 4. Atlanta, Georgia 74.04 5. Salt Lake City, Utah 73.99 6. Miami, Florida 73.58 7. Scottsdale, Arizona 72.93 8. Las Vegas, Nevada 72.91 9. St. Louis, Missouri 72.47 10. Seattle, Washington 72.27

The 10 least vegan-friendly cities in America

Rank City Score

125. Hialeah, FL 27.70

124. Yonkers, NY 29.24

123. North Las Vegas, NV 29.84

122. Moreno Valley, CA 30.26

121. Santa Ana, CA 30.82

At the bottom of the rankings, Hialeah, Florida came in last with an overall score of just 27.7. Yonkers, North Las Vegas, Moreno Valley, and Santa Ana made up the rest of the bottom five, all scoring below 31 out of 100.

Why Yonkers May Seem Less Vegan-Friendly

Size and Density: Yonkers is a large city, but it is not as densely populated or as much of a cultural hub as Manhattan or Brooklyn, which have a high concentration of vegan restaurants.

Demand and Market: A larger vegan population in a city creates higher demand for vegan options, which encourages more businesses to cater to this market. Yonkers' vegan population is likely smaller than that of NYC.

Specialized Businesses: Major cities often have numerous fully vegan restaurants, alongside a wide variety of restaurants with extensive vegan options on their menus. Yonkers may have fewer of these specialized establishments.

In summary, Yonkers is not inherently "anti-vegan," but it's natural that it has fewer dedicated vegan establishments and options compared to the major urban centers in the area.

