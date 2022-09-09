Yay! My Favorite Store is About to Open in Newburgh

I’m kind of oblivious. So much so that my boyfriend has given me the nickname of Oblivia. I try to be more observant, but I guess it’s just not in my genes. Anyway, I may be the last to know this news, but I was in Newburgh earlier this week and discovered that one of my all time favorite stores is about to open there. Yay!

Since I was in the Town of Newburgh, I decided to stop at Marshall’s. I haven’t been there in ages, it may have even been before the pandemic. We pulled into the parking lot, and I saw a HomeGoods sign. HomeGoods? In the Town of Newburgh? How cool is that? I was ready to jump out of the car and run right in there to shop when I noticed that there were still people working inside. So, it’s not open yet, but it looks like it will be really, really soon.

I am a fan of buying local, but sometimes the allure and prices of a big store can drag you in and keep you coming back. That’s kind of what happens to me when I’m at HomeGoods. I’m such a fan of home decorating, and they’ve got just about everything for your home all in one place. I can’t seem to help myself. I realize that there are other HomeGoods stores in the Hudson Valley. There is even one within a few miles of my house in Poughkeepsie. But if you can’t find what you’re looking for, chances are you’ll find it at a different HomeGoods store.

I don’t know whether to worry about my HomeGoods shopping addiction or jump for joy that I’ll have even more access to things that I absolutely do not need for my home. I think I’ll jump for joy while I anxiously await the opening of the Newburgh HomeGoods. Which, by the way, my coworker wrote about way back in the spring. I guess that’s why they call me Oblivia.

These Forlorn Buildings Were Once Fine Hudson Valley Restaurants Sad Now, But They Were Once Crowded Hudson Valley Eateries

4 Awesome and Authentic Hudson Valley Oktoberfests Four Fun Oktoberfests in the Hudson Valley