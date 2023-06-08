Wrestling Legend The Iron Sheik Dies, Hudson Valley Reacts
The Iron Sheik passed away in June 2023 at the age of 81.
Hossein Khodrow Ali Vaziri, better known as his ring name The Iron Sheik, was an Iranian-American professional wrestler. He was also the only Iranian champion in WWE history, having won the WWF World Championship in 1983. The villainous character peaked during the 1980s WWF wrestling boom and his rivalry with Hulk Hogan turned Hogan into the biggest wrestling hero of the decade.
The Iron Sheik would later go on to form a tag team with Nikolai Volkoff, which won the WWF Tag Team Championship at the inaugural WrestleMania event. He was Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.
I have many memories of seeing the Iron Sheik in action at wrestling events in Poughkeepsie, NY as wrestling has a storied history at the old Mid Hudson Civic Center. I attended many of the WWF television tapings and house shows during the 1980s at the Mid Hudson Civic Center, along with the Westchester County Center in White Plains. The Iron Sheik and Nikolai Volkoff actually lost the WWF Tag Team Titles to the U.S. Express (Barry Windham and Mike Rotundo) at the Mid Hudson Civic Center in 1985.
It was reported that The Iron Sheik had passed away peacefully on June 7 at the age of 81, leaving behind a legacy as one of the biggest wrestling villains of all time. We asked Hudson Valley wrestling fans and insiders to share their thoughts and memories on the wrestling legend.
Steve Credo of Steve Credo Media and the Marks4Life Wrestling Facebook Group wrote:
Sheik was a legend in the world of pro wrestling! No matter how bad your day was you would always get a laugh hearing about who the Sheik told to go F themselves on social media or on Howard Stern! He was a legend in and out of the ring". Credo had a chance to speak with The Iron Sheik some years back on his podcast show Another Wrestling Podcast. Listen to the full interview below.
Wrestling fan Tim Ostrander Jr of Poughkeepsie wrote:
"RIP to a legend. Iron Sheik was one of the best foreign heels ever! One of the best people I ever met! Sheiky baby was that awesome legend that appreciated his fans!"
Wrestling fan Josh Mceckron of Patterson, NY wrote:
I got this signed at WM35 week in NYC. RIP Sheiky baby!"