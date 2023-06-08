Wrestling Legend The Iron Sheik Dies, Hudson Valley Reacts

The Iron Sheik passed away in June 2023 at the age of 81.

Hossein Khodrow Ali Vaziri, better known as his ring name The Iron Sheik, was an Iranian-American professional wrestler. He was also the only Iranian champion in WWE history, having won the WWF World Championship in 1983. The villainous character peaked during the 1980s WWF wrestling boom and his rivalry with Hulk Hogan turned Hogan into the biggest wrestling hero of the decade.

The Iron Sheik would later go on to form a tag team with Nikolai Volkoff, which won the WWF Tag Team Championship at the inaugural WrestleMania event. He was Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

I have many memories of seeing the Iron Sheik in action at wrestling events in Poughkeepsie, NY as wrestling has a storied history at the old Mid Hudson Civic Center. I attended many of the WWF television tapings and house shows during the 1980s at the Mid Hudson Civic Center, along with the Westchester County Center in White Plains. The Iron Sheik and Nikolai Volkoff actually lost the WWF Tag Team Titles to the U.S. Express (Barry Windham and Mike Rotundo) at the Mid Hudson Civic Center in 1985.

It was reported that The Iron Sheik had passed away peacefully on June 7 at the age of 81, leaving behind a legacy as one of the biggest wrestling villains of all time. We asked Hudson Valley wrestling fans and insiders to share their thoughts and memories on the wrestling legend.

Steve Credo of Steve Credo Media and the Marks4Life Wrestling Facebook Group wrote:

Sheik was a legend in the world of pro wrestling! No matter how bad your day was you would always get a laugh hearing about who the Sheik told to go F themselves on social media or on Howard Stern! He was a legend in and out of the ring". Credo had a chance to speak with The Iron Sheik some years back on his podcast show Another Wrestling Podcast. Listen to the full interview below.

Wrestling fan Tim Ostrander Jr of Poughkeepsie wrote:

"RIP to a legend. Iron Sheik was one of the best foreign heels ever! One of the best people I ever met! Sheiky baby was that awesome legend that appreciated his fans!"

Wrestling fan Josh Mceckron of Patterson, NY wrote:

"I met him at a card show at the Holiday Inn on 9 by the mall but it was a snow storm so I was debating on going I think it was around maybe 2009 I don't remember but he was there and so was Warrington Gillette who played Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th but because of the snow I was there all day and sheik and his handler talked to me all day. He even through a wrestling belt on my shoulder right before the photo was taken."

The Iron Sheik and Nikolai Volkoff at the Mid Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie NY circa the 1980's. Photo credit: Eric Rassin

Wrestling fan Eric Rassin shared a pictures of Iron Sheik and Nikolai Volkoff at the Mid Hudson Civic Center back in the 1980's along with a signed Iron Sheik Funko pop figure and wrote: "The Iron Sheik was an amazing wrestler who’s talent was never truly appreciated enough. He brought legitimate heat with the fans. I remember my first time seeing him perform live at the Mid Hudson Civic Center. He will be missed”

I got this signed at WM35 week in NYC. RIP Sheiky baby!"

Wrestling fan Joe Mason of Lake Carmel, NY wrote:

One of the greatest heels from the golden era of wrestling, he took full advantage of the fallout of the Iran hostage crisis and ran with it. He will also be forever associated with the birth of Hulkamania, as well as winning the WWF tag team championship with fellow foreign villain, Nikolai Volkoff. “Cameraman ZOOM! Look at the body!” RIP Sheik