WPDH Winter Blast Concert With Dokken This Weekend

The 2021 WPDH Winter Blast Concert with Dokken featuring the reunion with guitarist George Lynch, one night only, last time ever in the area, takes place this Sat. Dec. 11 at The Chance.

80's metal rockers Dokken formed formed out of Los Angeles, California in 1979. The classic lineup consisted of Don Dokken on lead vocals, George Lynch on guitar, Jeff Pilson on bass, and “Wild” Mick Brown on drums. The band’s album Tooth and Nail was released in 1984 and featured several hits including “Just Got Lucky”, “Alone Again”, and “Into the Fire”. It sold over a million copies in the U.S. alone. 1985 saw the release of Under Lock and Key which would also go on to sell over a million copies with hits “In My Dreams”, “The Hunter”, and “It’s Not Love”. Dokken toured with bands like Judas Priest, AC/DC, Aerosmith, and Dio, among other during this successful time for the band. They returned to the studio in 1986 and recorded the track “Dream Warriors” for the Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors soundtrack after touring with the Scorpions. 1987’s Back for the Attack album would be Dokken’s best selling release reaching number 13 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and staying on the chart for 33 weeks. The album featured singles "Dream Warriors", “Burning Like a Flame” and Heaven Sent”.

Dokken spilt up in 1989 and would reunite in 1993, recording many new albums with several lineup changes. The band reunited with the classic lineup for several shows in 2016 and they did one U.S. show in South Dakota. In recent years, George Lynch has appeared with Dokken several times, making occasional appearances. This Saturday night will be the last time ever that you'll get to see George Lynch appear with the band in the area. Tickets are expected to sell out for Saturday night's show! Get your tickets now for Dokken with special guests: Livesay through the Chance box office at 845-471-1966 and Thechancetheater.com

