WPDH Vet Who Rocks: Walter Van Vleet

An inspirational man who spends most of his time volunteering is this month's Vet Who Rocks.

We received a letter about a Hudson Valley veteran who is giving back to his community after spending two decades serving our country. Brian Collier wrote us to explain that his friend of 15 years, Walter Van Vleet, deserved to be recognized as a Vet Who Rocks.

Van Vleet spends most of his time volunteering as member of the American Legion in Ellenville New York post 111. He's also a member of the Ellenville Elks Lodge Post 1971, as well as an active member of the Woodburne fire department where he serves as the captain of the fire police.

As a member of the red Knights motorcycle club, which consists of mostly firemen, Van Vleet is the acting group leader. One of his achievements is making holiday baskets during different holidays throughout the year for local people in need. Brian explains that his Van Vleet is "always the one that’s behind the flat top or on the barbecue grill cooking" during events at the firehouse.

Van Vleet is pursuing his education at Sullivan County community college where he already holds an associate's degree and is working towards his bachelor's degree. In his very limited spare time, Van Vleet also donates used bikes and toys to children on his own without the assistance of any organization.

Walter Van Vleet

Van Vleet sent us a message of appreciation for being named the WPDH Vet Who Rocks.

I first would like to take the opportunity to say thank you for recognizing my time I've given to this great land. All 21 years were honorable full of hard work sweat and tears. They embodied what the military is about. Both overseas defending our country's missions. Back home on United States soil I was part of the security of Presidents Obama presidential inauguration. I was part of the security team for the Republican National Convention in Manhattan. During 9/11 I was tasked with securing the Verrazano Bridge. I also held the position of non commissioned officer in charge at grand central station. I was security squad leader at La Guardia airport as well as Indian point power plant. All of assignments were handed to as I was from the 104th military police battalion Kingston,NY.

As a WPDH Vet Who Rocks, Walt will receive $500 and is in the running for $10,000 that will be handed out to a Hudson Valley veteran on Veteran's Day. The Vets Who Rock program is proudly funded by our partners; Tompkins-Mahopac Bank, MHA of Dutchess County and Unity Ambulette.