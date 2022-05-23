WPDH Summer Concert Featuring Foreigner Announced

The WPDH Summer Concert will feature Foreigner and special guest Don Felder at Bethel Woods.

Get ready to rock with a great night of classic rock at the annual WPDH Summer Concert at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts with Foreigner! One of the world's best-selling bands of all time with over 80 million albums sold, the band will be performing all the hits. Special guest Don Felder (former lead guitarist for the Eagles will open the show.)

A Little About Foreigner

Foreigner continues to forge on in 2022 with the leader and founding member, guitarist Mick Jones along with singer Kelly Hansen, bassist Jeff Pilson, keyboardist Michael Bluestein, drummer Chris Frazier, and guitarist Bruce Watson. The original band formed in NYC back in 1976 and has had one of the most successful careers in classic rock. Their self-titled debut album Foreigner was released in 1977 and would be the first of four straight albums to be certified 5 times platinum in the US, reaching the Top 10 with songs "Feels Like the First Time" and "Cold As Ice". Double Vision followed in 1978 with "Hot Blooded" and the title track released s hit singles. 1979's Head Games saw the title cut and "Dirty White Boy" hit the charts and then the album 4 which would hit number 1 in the US and spend 10 weeks at the top with singles "Urgent", "Waiting for a Girl Like You", and "Juke Box Hero". Agent Provocateur released in 1984 would feature the band's biggest hit single "I Want to Know What Love Is".

Late 80s, 90s, and 2000s

The band continued to rock on through the late 80s and 90s and continues to today with the revamped lineup. Foreigner has continued to record new music over the years and is still a very popular touring act.

Where and When Can We Get Tickets?

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 27 at 10 am for the general public with a pre-sale on Tuesday for the WPDH Summer Concert with Foreigner and special guest Don Felder on Sunday, Aug. 7 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. Tickets available through Ticketmaster and Bethelwoodscenter.org