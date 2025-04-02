WPDH Spotlights Local Businesses This May – And You Could Win Big!

This May, WPDH and Heritage Financial Credit Union is celebrating and supporting the incredible local businesses of Dutchess County—and we want YOU to be a part of it! Whether you run a café, a shop, a service business, or anything in between, WPDH is offering a unique opportunity to spotlight your business for FREE. Here’s how it works:

Throughout the entire month of May, WPDH will be visiting local businesses around Dutchess County to showcase everything that makes them special. During each visit, WPDH will set up on-site for one hour to interact with customers, hand out fun prizes, and—most importantly—highlight your business on-air for the community to hear. It’s a great way to promote your business and engage with locals who may not yet know about you.

How can you sign up?

Simply tell us about your business and what makes it stand out in the community below. Whether it’s your unique products, services, or your role in the community, we want to hear what sets you apart!

Why should you get involved?

FREE business exposure : We’ll be sharing your business live on air to reach thousands of potential customers.

Engagement : WPDH will bring in listeners to sign up for a special prize and give them the chance to visit your business.

The chance to win $3,000 in advertising: Thanks to Heritage Financial, one lucky business will be selected to win a $3,000 advertising package on WPDH. This is your opportunity to advertise your business on one of the top stations in the region, completely FREE!

The Details

WPDH will visit your business for one hour during May.

We’ll help you engage with customers and promote your business with a special giveaway.

Heritage Financial is sponsoring this campaign and helping provide one lucky business with a $3,000 advertising package.

If you’re ready to shine a spotlight on your business, sign up today! Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to get your business noticed and enter to win the $3,000 advertising prize.

Let’s work together to make this May all about local businesses—we can’t wait to see what makes your business unique! Sign up below to be considered.

trouble loading the form below? click here.