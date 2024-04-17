Kevin Hart’s Acting My Age Tour: Comedy Night In Poughkeepsie

Comedian set to return to Poughkeepsie this summer.

Kevin Hart played his first Poughkeepsie show back in the fall of 2015 at Mid Hudson Civic Center (now MJN Convention Center), and returned their in 2018. He is set to perform again at the popular area venue this summer on his Acting My Age Tour 2024.

Kevin Hart is a comedian and actor best known known for his roles in the Jumanji sequels including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, Undeclared, Scary Movie 3, Think Like a Man, Ride Along, The Secret Life of Pets, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, Central Intelligence and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Hart's comedic reputation continued to grow with the release of his first stand-up album Kevin Hart: I'm a Grown Little Man (2009). He has since released four more comedy albums and in 2015, Time magazine named him on its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. In 2017, he launched the Laugh Out Loud Network, a subscription video streaming service in partnership with Lionsgate.

Kevin Hart SNL NBC loading...

Kevin Hart Returning to MJN Convention Center

Kevin Hart will bring his Acting My Age Tour 2024 to the MJN Convention Center on Saturday, July 20 at 7:45pm. General tickets go on sale this Friday, April 19 at 10am through Ticketmaster and the MJN Convention Center box office. According to the MJN Convention Center website, the event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space. Tickets and info here.

Get our free mobile app

* Fun Fact: This year, Hart received the Kennedy Center’s annual Mark Twain Prize for American Comedy, he was the 25th recipient and the youngest honoree to date.

20 Best Comedy Movies From The 1990s The 90s was a great decade for hit movies, especially when it comes to comedies. Gallery Credit: Travis Sams

The Best Comedy Movie Posters Ever