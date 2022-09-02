A WPDH tradition returns this weekend.

Labor Day to Z Weekend

The Labor Day through Z Weekend on 101.5 WPDH all weekend long! We'll be running through our classic rock library in alphabetical order starting 10am Friday with Hopkins in the workforce. Everything from Abracadabra to Ziggy Stardust.

Guns N' Roses, Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin, Def Leppard, Tom Petty and so many more. Whether you're having a bbq in the backyard, off to the beach, rockin on the river, or heading out of town for vacation, be sure to download the PDH Mobile app and take us with you wherever ya go this weekend. You don't wanna miss a minute of it! Listen for the WPDH Labor Day to Z Weekend on 101.5 WPDH The Home of Rock and Roll.

Stay Up Late Sunday Night

With Monday being a holiday, perhaps you have off. Sunday night at 11pm we'll be bringing you Rush Signals as the WPDH Album of the Week album in it's entirety for it's 40th anniversary! You'll want to stick around for that. Signals is the ninth studio album from Rush released in September of 1982. The album peaked at number 1 in Canada, No. 3 in the UK and No. 10 in the United States, It went platinum in the U.S. for over 1 million copies sold and features the singles "New World Man", the band's highest charting single in the United States, along with "Subdivisions"

Anthem Anthem loading...

The Labor Day to Z Weekend is presented by the New York Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo, NY.