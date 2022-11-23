WPDH Interview with Zebra’s Randy Jackson

We recently had the opportunity to speak with singer/guitarist Randy Jackson of Zebra ahead of the Zebra show this Saturday night, Oct. 28 at The Chance in Poughkeepsie.

Check out the full interview with Randy Jackson in the audio file where he talks about the band's long career, remembering guitarist Mark Hitt, upcoming show at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill on Friday night, Nov. 25, new Zebra music, and more.

Zebra was founded in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1975 with Randy Jackson along with bassist/keyboardist Felix Hanemann and drummer Guy Gelso. The band moved to Long Island, New York in 1977 and were big on the Long Island club circuit throughout the 80’s along with bands like Twisted Sister and Rat Race Choir, often playing shows all around New York. They signed to Atlantic Records in 1982 and their debut album Zebra would go gold becoming the fastest selling debut in Atlantic Records history. The band toured as openers for bands like Aerosmith, ZZ Top, Journey, Cheap Trick, Loverboy, Sammy Hagar, and Reo Speedwagon. Randy Jackson and Zebra are members of the Long Island Hall of Fame

Get our free mobile app

Loaded Concerts Loaded Concerts loading...

Zebra Performing at Paramount Hudson Valley in Peekskill, NY

WPDH and Loaded Concerts Presents Zebra at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30pm with special guests: Donni Vie of Enuff Z'Nuff and Alex Nikki & Jokerz Wild. The band is celebrating 40 years of their debut album playing the album in it's entirety plus fan favorites and Led Zeppelin classics! WPDH Listeners can now get 2 for 1 Zebra tickets now until midnight on Friday using promo code: WPDH here! through Paramounthudsonvalley.com and Loadedconcerts.com For more on Zebra, check out their official website here. Listen to 101.5 WPDH to score free tickets.