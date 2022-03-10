New York based Led Zeppelin tribute The Prezence will perform this Saturday, March 12 at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center at 7:30pm.

We spoke to the band members of The Prezence (Led Zeppelin tribute) this week, ahead of their upcoming show in Sugar Loaf, NY. Check out the full interview in the audio file below.

A Little About The Prezence

The Prezence is an authentic, accurate, musical experience of Led Zeppelin based out of New York that was founded by drummer Sal Dameo back in 2008. The band has become a National act, performing at great venues all over, and recently announced that they have completed taping for a much anticipated new tv series called "The Clash of the Tributes".

The Band Members

The band is made up of 4 talented musicians: Hudson Valley native Kevin Slover on guitar (Jimmy Page), singer Chris O'Loughlin from Brooklyn, NY (Robert Plant), Sal Dameo from Brooklyn, NY on drums (John Bonham) and Ted Chmura from Springfield, MA on bass (John Paul Jones). The four members of the band are committed wholly to recreating the sights and sounds of a Led Zeppelin concert experience for the fans who come out to see them.

Where Can We Get Tickets For Saturday's Show?

You'll wanna get out to the beautiful Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center this Saturday night, March 12 to "Get the Led Out" and experience this amazing Led Zeppelin show from The Prezence. Doors open at 7pm, showtime 7:30pm. Check out the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center website here for tickets and info. Gonna be a great night this Saturday in Sugar Loaf!