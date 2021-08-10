Wow! Let’s See, Does the Capital Region Have New York’s Most Badass Cars?

We love our cars here in the Capital Region so why not check out some area car show this weekend! Here are a few to choose from.

Saturday August 14th - Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department - Car Show & BBQ

Come to Stephentown see the antique autos, classic cars, antique tractors, hot rods and antique fire trucks. Donation suggested for spectators. Rain Date: Sunday, August 15th.

Saturday August 14th - Clifton Park Elk's 15th Annual Car Show

Head to the Clifton Park Elks Lodge, 695 MacElroy Road, Ballston Spa Lake between 12 noon and 3pm for cars, trucks and motorcycles! Enjoy music, raffles and food. Rain Date: Sunday August 15th.

Sunday August 15th - Cancer Patient Aid Car Show

Take the ride down Route 23 to Windham, New York this Sunday for the 9th annual Cancer Patient Aid Car Show from 10am until 2pm. Funds raised support cancer patients (men, women & children) in Greene County through the Greene County Women’s League Cancer Patient Aid.

