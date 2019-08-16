When you don't have space to expand, you move up. This is the case with many of the new, slender skyscrapers sprouting up all over Manhattan. One building now has the highest roof top in the entire Western Hemisphere, surpassing Chicago's Willis Tower (the former Sears Tower) by 99 feet.

The Central Park Tower (a.k.a. the Nordstrom Tower, or 225 West 57th Street) will top out at 1,550 feet. Wikipedia says the building, to be completed in 2020, will also be the sixteenth tallest building in the world, as well as the tallest residential building in the world.

Wikipedia says the building is being developed by Extell Development Company and Shanghai Municipal Investment Group.

One World Trade Center's rooftop measures 1,368 feet, however remains the tallest building by architectural height at 1,776 feet.

Listen to Middays With Hopkins on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO