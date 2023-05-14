10 Cities in New York Ranked Best to Worst to Start a Business

Part of the American dream is starting a business and being your own boss. It looks like that dream is a nightmare in most cities in New York State. Some places are better for business owners than others.

America loves entrepreneurs (we can probably thank Shark Tank for that) and we all want to support a good business. Opening a business can be one of the most rewarding things someone could achieve. That doesn't mean it doesn't have its fair share of challenges. You may be considering opening your very own small business in Upstate New York. There are some cities that may be better for your operation. It may be a huge benefit to place your store in a more business friendly city.

Wallethub created a list of some of the best and worst small cites in America to start business. Their findings were based on factors like access to financing, supplies, a workforce along with labor and rent costs. Taxes played a big factor as well.

Here are the top 30 small cities to start a business in America according to Wallethub. These cities typically have a population ranging from 30,000 to 100,000.

New York did not have an impressive presence on this list.

Small cities in New York State may not have made the top 30 but that didn't mean they didn't get ranked. Here are 10 small cities in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York ranked worst to best to start a small business.

10 Small Cites in New York Ranked Worst to Best to Start a Business