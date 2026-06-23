New York State Takes Step Closer to Hosting 2042 Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics may be making their way back to New York.

The village of Lake Placid made history in 1932 and again in 1980 when it hosted the Winter Games, forever cementing its place in Olympic lore thanks to the legendary "Miracle on Ice." Now, more than four decades later, New York State is taking its first official step toward bringing the Olympics back.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the creation of a new exploratory committee that will spend the next year studying whether New York should pursue a future bid for the 2042 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Unlike previous Olympic bids centered around a single region, the concept being explored would split events between Lake Placid and New York City.

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How a New York Olympics Could Work

State officials say the idea to bring the games back to New York was inspired in part by the recent Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics model, which spread events across multiple locations instead of concentrating everything in one city.

Under the concept being studied, Lake Placid would serve as the center of winter sports competition, while New York City would provide the international visibility, transportation network, hotel capacity and major event infrastructure needed to support a modern Olympic Games.

For now, officials stress that no bid has been submitted and no commitment has been made. The committee's job is simply to determine whether hosting the Olympics would be practical, financially responsible and beneficial for New York residents.

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Lake Placid Has Been Quietly Preparing for Future Olympics

The announcement comes after years of major investments in the North Country's Olympic facilities.

New York State has spent more than $750 million upgrading venues in and around Lake Placid, including ski jumps, sliding tracks, arenas and training facilities. Those improvements have helped the region continue hosting international competitions and elite athletes long after the 1980 Games.

In another sign of Lake Placid's importance to winter sports, its facilities were recently designated as a contingency venue for sliding events during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

State leaders say those investments could provide a strong foundation for a future Olympic bid while reducing the need for expensive new construction.

Governor Hochul called the effort a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" to build on Lake Placid's Olympic history while taking advantage of New York City's global profile.

Images from the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, NY Here are some images from the week of February 13th-24th, 1980 in Lake Placid New York, home of the XIII Olympic Winter Games. Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM