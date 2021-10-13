More Halloween fun is being planned in the Hudson Valley. Last week I told you about what is being planned in New Paltz, this week I have found some hauntingly good fun planned in Woodstock.

Woodstock is a town that is really fun to visit for so many reasons. They have great shops, art galleries and of course delicious restaurants. Spend a fall day in Woodstock, New York can be exciting so imagine how awesome it could be to visit on Halloween.

The Secret City and The Woodstock Chamber of Commerce and Arts has plan the annual Halloween celebration for this year. It will be held on October 31st starting at 5PM. The location of the event is the Village of Woodstock. Halloween revelers will be invited to take to the streets on Halloween and be part of the costume parade.

Various business throughout Woodstock will be offering Trick or Treating for the kids. Plus the Rock Academy will have a drumline. It wouldn't be a party in Woodstock without drum a drumline or circle. To add to the celebration the way only Woodstock can there will also be a Flashmob. Energy Dance Company's Thriller Flashmob will be there so you are invited to join in and dance in the streets.

The festivities are scheduled to start at 5 PM on Halloween and the Village Green. Costumes aren't required but are encourages. Come for the trick or treating and stay for the Halloween fun. Woodstock Halloween has entertainment and spooky fun for all ages.

