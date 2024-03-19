Deputies say a local man was arrested and charged with a felony, after he threatened to blow up a social services building in Kingston.

Social service workers deal with a lot of delicate situations, as they work closely with families in need, as well as dependent adults living alone. They often assist their clients in dealing with many personal and social problems, so sometimes things can grow quite tense.

A very similar incident happened in 2022, when deputies say another Kingston man threatened to blow up the same building, after a phone conversation with an employee of Ulster County.

Man in Ulster County Allegedly Threatened Social Services Workers

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page that they arrested a 47- year-old Kingston man for the felony of Making a Terroristic Threat.

See Also: New York State Man Arrested For Burglary After Asking to Use the Bathroom

Deputies say they were notified by the staff of the Ulster County Department of Social Services building, of a threat received via telephone. It is alleged the suspect threatened to blow up the building during a telephone conversation with staff.

The suspect was located in the Town of Ulster and taken into custody, says deputies.

The man was arraigned in the Town of Ulster Court and is to reappear on a later date.

See Also: Police Say Woman Filmed Herself Naked at Hudson Valley McDonald's

10 'Secret Spots' Burglars Check First When Invading New York Homes Some people have hiding places where they stash the stuff they want to keep safe from burglars who may invade their homes. But are they actually safe? Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

New York State Man Accused of Throwing Explosive in Someone's Yard

Saugerties Police said in a press release that they arrested and charged a 26-year-old Saugerties man with a Class B Felony of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree.

Saugerties Police says the arrest connects to an incidental report of an explosion in Mount Marion Park that occurred in October 2022.

An investigation by detectives established that the suspect was responsible for throwing an explosive device into the front yard of the victim’s residence, which created a large hole in the yard after it exploded.