New York State Police are looking for information on a suspect they say stole from a chain store earlier this summer. Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at (607)561-7400, reference case NY2500639954.

New York State Police Seek Info On Woman They Say Stole From Home Depot

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers in Endwell are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured below.

Officials say that on July 18, at approximately 8:26 PM., a female pictured on the New York State Police's Facebook post was inside Home Depot on Main Street in the town of Union, when she was observed placing several tools into a shopping cart.

Troopers say that the woman passed all points of sale without attempting to pay for the items.

A Home Depot employee attempted to stop the woman, but police say she claimed the items were paid for by a friend, which was later discovered to be untrue. The female was last seen getting into a burgundy-colored SUV with an unknown license plate and drove toward the village of Johnson City.

Troopers say that they have made numerous attempts to find the suspect but have been unable to.

