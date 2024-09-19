An accident tragically took the life of a woman from the Hudson Valley area late last week, according to police. Offcials say the woman was on a porch at the time, when a vehicle accelerated forward and struck her. State Police say an invitation into the matter is ongoing.

According to the New York State Department of Health, injuries to pedestrians are among the top 10 leading causes of injury-related hospital admissions and death for almost all age groups in the state.

See Also: Officials Say Bus Crashed Through Home in New York State

Approximately 300 pedestrians are killed and 15,000 are injured by motor vehicles each year on the state’s roadways, and more than 3,000 pedestrians are admitted to the hospital annually.

Woman in Dutchess County Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle

The New York State Police said in a press release that on the afternoon of September 13, troopers responded to a serious motor vehicle crash at Superior Court and Esopus Way in the town of Fishkill.

See Also: Officials Say Vehicle Crashed Into Hudson Valley Pizzeria

State Police said an initial investigation determined that a 76-year-old woman from Fishkill, was attempting to back into a parking spot on Superior Court and failed to place her 2015 Lexus SUV into reverse. The vehicle instead accelerated forward, jumped the concrete curb entering the adjacent yard, and struck the victim on her porch.

Police ay he victim was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center where she was later pronounced deceased.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

New York State Police have identified the victim as 66-year-old Melinda Sohval of Fishkill.