Woman Coughs On Customer at New York Bagel Store [VIDEO]

A crazy confrontation was caught on camera as a woman not wearing a mask coughed on a fellow customer in public. The encounter happened at bagel shop in New York City. Another woman, can be heard complaining to employees about the maskless woman. When that woman, who was checking out her order, heard the other complain, is when the confrontation happened.

I didn’t say anything to her. It’s not my place to say anything to her directly, though I told the person who was working there, I told the staff that I believe they should enforce the mask rule.

The woman can be seen approaching the other woman and then intentionally coughing on her as shocked bystanders looked on. New York state requires masks to be worn in public if you are unable to stay six feet apart from other people.

The bagel store has since apologized after the incident.

Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: