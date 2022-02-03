It always amazes me the things that will catch my attention and spark my curiosity to the point I have to find out all the facts. The list of things I have seen that have puzzled me is endless, but this piece of pole and wires have been on my mind for quite a while. So I have finally taken a picture to try and figure out the mystery. Can you help?

I don't remember the first time I saw it, but I think it was well before the COVID pandemic. The first time I saw the piece of the pole dangling in the air I thought, that can't be good. Because I had noticed it while I was driving, I didn't get a really good look at it. The next time I thought to look when I was driving by, I slowed down enough to realize yep, that's a piece of a utility pole.

So my question is why are these wires still connected to a piece of a utility pole that was obviously cut away when they put up the newer pole that now stands behind it. I have heard that when new poles are put up, each vendor on the pole has to move their own wires, so whose wires are these?

How Long has it been?

Every so often I will pass it on my travels. Sometimes, I remember to see if it is still there, sometimes I just drive right by without a thought. I think it has been at least 2 years it has been hanging there with wires hanging from it. Obviously, it can't be a power line. There are houses all around it. If it was a powerline, I would think someone would have called for a repair.

Were the Authorities finally Notified?

This past week, I went by and it appeared that the wires were lower. I remember thinking those wires and pieces of a pole looked a lot lower. Then a few days later, I went by and I saw that it had now been secured with a rope. This development had me stopping to take a picture. It is time for me to figure this out. Someone of authority must have tied it up but didn't remove the piece of pole or move the wires to the pole behind it.

Like I said earlier, I just can't figure out what is going on with these wires, but someone must know? I was convinced it was forgotten about, but now that it has been tied up to the tree next to it, I realize someone has at least noticed again like me. And by someone, I mean someone who has the authority and the skill to tie it in place.

Have Any of These Things Happened to You?

