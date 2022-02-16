Ice Bar & Skating for a Cause at Winterfest in Kingston

We are about to roll into a holiday weekend which makes it a perfect time to find something fun to do that will also be helping out a great cause. Actually, the 1st Annual Winterfest will raise money for lots of great causes.

Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar will be the location for the 1st Annual Winterfest which will include lots of weekend-long events that's purpose is to raise money for local charities. Saturday and Sunday you can support Skate for a Cause, plus they have an ice bar planned all weekend that will feature guest bartenders also raising money for their favorite charity.

1st Annual Winterfest in Kingston New York

They have made it easy to follow along in order to donate to an organization that you want to support. Ole Savannah has actually posted schedules and links so you can plan your donations and your fun at Winterfest. Come out enjoy the weekend Cocktails and amazing food.

Winterfest in Kingston Weekend Schedule

The 1st Annual Winterfest will start Friday, February 18th, 2022 at 5 PM with the kick-off at the Ice Bar. There will be fire pits, s'mores stations, donut stations, and the Rondout ice rink will be open. At 7 PM enjoy ice skating under the stars with DJ Eddie Parker. Events continue throughout the weekend. There is a craft fair Saturday, along with a touch a truck event with the Kingston Fire Department. On Sunday there is a chili cook-off and a snowman-making competition.

Skate for a Cause in Kingston

Skate for a Cause has what appears to be 16 different groups skating to support 16 different charities. The Boys and Girls Club, People's Place, Arc of Mid-Hudson are just 3 of the non-profits who will have folks hitting the ice for them this weekend. See a complete list of skaters and charities here.

Ice Bar Donations at Winterfest in Kingston

The Ice Bar will kick things off on Friday night and will have local celebrity guest bartenders all weekend who will be pouring for their cause. The Paws Unlimited Foundation along with Make A Wish of Hudson Valley and Mentor Me will be three of the eight charities benefiting from a guest bartender manning the bar during Winterfest. See the full list of Bartenders and non-profits by clicking here.

