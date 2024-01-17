Wappingers Falls Venue Hosting Winter Ball, Adult Prom

Get ready to wear your Sunday best on a Saturday at the Winter Ball Adult Prom in the Hudson Valley.

Who remembers the prom? Fun times, or not-so-fun times LOL! We all can look back at the days of being in high school and attending the Junior Prom. It would be a semi-formal black tie or informal suit for the boys and evening gowns for the girls.

At the Prom, the "prom king" and "prom queen" would be revealed. These were honorary titles awarded to students elected in a school-wide vote prior to the prom. Other students would be honored with inclusion in a prom court. The selection method for a prom court is similar to that of homecoming queen/princess, king/prince, and court.

Inclusion in a prom court may be a reflection of the popularity of those students elected and their level of participation in school activities, such as clubs or sports. The prom queen and prom king would be given crowns to wear. Members of the prom court were given sashes to wear and photographed together.

I was never a prom king or member of any court, but I didn't expect to be. I was there just to have a good time with my prom date and friends. Were you a king or queen at your prom? Maybe you were and hope to be again. Or maybe you weren't and always wanted to be. Here's your chance!

ZEN Dining Lounge Facebook ZEN Dining Lounge Facebook loading...

Zen Dining Lounge Hosting Winter Ball Adult Prom

Zen Dining Lounge (which opened in April 2023 has Zen Hookah Lounge, and went through a name change following changes in New York State laws regarding hookah lounges) is hosting a huge event called the Winter Ball Adult Prom on Saturday, Jan. 20. The event has been in the planning stages for months, and is sure to be a good time. Doors open Saturday at 8 pm and the party goes til 2 am with three DJs: Dj Flatline, Dj Rayza and Dj Noodle Noo.

A photographer will be on hand for photo ops and of course, Prom King and Queen will be crowned at the end of the night!

Get our free mobile app

Tickets for the event are available through Eventbrite at $15 per person, $25 per couple, or go all out and have a great dinner included with admission for $50 per person. Relive high school memories of prom or if you never attended the prom, start new memories at the Winter Ball Adult Prom. Zen Dining Lounge is located in the Hannoush Plaza at 1659 US-9, Wappingers Falls, NY.