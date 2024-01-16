Hudson Valley Buffalo Wild Wings Location Serving Up Wild What!?

A Hudson Valley Buffalo Wild Wings is offering up something wild alright on their online menu.

Buffalo Wild Wings is an American casual dining restaurant and sports bar franchise originally founded in 1982 with over 1,200 locations across all 50 U.S. states. There are also restaurants in India, Mexico, Panama, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, all of which specialize in Buffalo wings and sauces.

Also See: Popular Hudson Valley Farmers Markets Join Forces

I've been to Buffalo Wild Wings numerous times over the years, for a fun night out with some great food options. Not only will you find great wings, but they also make burgers, dogs, sandwiches and wraps.

They have a pretty extensive menu of options, and you are sure to find something to your liking, but one would never expect to find what my brother recently found on the menu at the Buffalo Wild Wings Kingston, NY location.

Get our free mobile app

My brother and his wife took a trip to Kingston to do some car shopping and decided to stop in for dinner at Buffalo Wild Wings. When they were seated, they saw that they no longer use physical menus there, so they had to scan a QR code on their phone to pull up the menu, and much to their surprise, laughter would ensue LOL.

Apparently, they were offering up something that you don't typically find at your area restaurant.

Buffalo Wild Wings Offering Wild Hiney Mustard On Menu

Yes, I kid you not. Wild Hiney Mustard is on the menu. Upon scanning the QR code to his phone and pulling up the Buffalo Wild Wings menu, there was the Loaded Bird Dawgs option featuring 2 breaded chicken tenders, wild "hiney" mustard (eww!), grilled onions, New Belgium (Belgium was actually spelled wrong as it was spelled Belgiium) Fat Tire Beer Cheese, Green Onions, served on a Brioche bun with fries.

attachment-Buffalo Wild Wings Hiney loading...

What is Wild Hiney Mustard?

Your guess is as good as mine. LOL Obviously the menu should have read Wild Honey Mustard, but there was a glaring error on this menu. With the hiney mustard error along with the misspelling of Belgium, it seems that someone on the payroll at the Kingston Buffalo Wild Wings was hired for the wrong department.

We went to the online website for Buffalo Wild Wings of Kingston and it appears to show no errors. That being said, we are still not sure if the error will still pop up if you go to the location and scan the QR code on your phone. We also don't know if this error is occurring at any other Buffalo Wild Wings locations, we assume it's only at the Kingston restaurant.

Imagine if this isn't a spelling error at all, perhaps it's a secret menu item?