WANTED: Hudson Valley Woman Accused of Felony

Police are asking the public for help in locating a Hudson Valley woman who is wanted on multiple charges.

On Thursday, the New York State Police issued a wanted poster for Karen J. Bock. The 43-year-old New York woman is said to have ties to the Hopewell Junction and Wingdale areas. The suspect is wanted for a long list of charges including Grand Larceny, which is a felony, as well as welfare fraud, falsifying business records and more.

According to Bock's personal Facebook page, the Hudson Valley woman's last place of employment is listed as Sharon Hospital where she was hired as a certified nursing assistant. Bock is a graduate of Pawling High School and most recently updated her social media page in December.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Hudson Valley Woman Wanted by New York State Police

New York State Police say Bock's arrest comes after a welfare fraud complaint. The Hudson Valley woman is now believed to live in the Keeseville area, but could also be in Hopewell Junction or Wingdale.

While police did not share extensive details about the charges against Bock, they did say that she is accused of falsifying records to the Town of Elizabethtown Court located in Essex County.

Anyone who has information about Karen Bock's whereabouts or who has come in contact with her is being asked to reach out to the New York State Police Troop B communications center at (518) 873-2750. Police say that the source of any information they receive will remain confidential.

ICE's Most Wanted Could Be Hiding In New York State U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is looking for all of these alleged criminals. Can you help track them down?