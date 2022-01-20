Wine Enthusiast ‘Tastemaker’ Opens Newest Beacon Bar

The brains behind a new Hudson Valley wine, beer and cider tasting room is a former wine ambassador and Wine Enthusiast award winner.

Paul Brady knows more than a little bit about wine. The sommelier boasts an impressive resume that includes his role as a New York Wines Ambassador and being named a Wine Enthusiast Magazine "40 Under 40 Tastemaker" in 2019.

All of that beverage experience is being poured into his new project, Paul Brady Wine. The bar and shop operates on Main Street in Beacon and recently announced that it will soon officially open for full service.

Starting February 3, Paul Brady Wine will offer beer, wine, cider and spirits as well as food from Thursday through Sunday. The wine shop and gathering place on Main Street in Beacon will offer a huge menu of adult beverages from about 50 producers. Paul Brady Wine has teamed up with Todd Cavallo and Crystal Cornish of Wild Arc Farm in Pine Bush to share space with the licensed farm winery. This allows the business to sell all sorts of alcoholic products and offer them to be enjoyed on-premise.

Chef Brian Arnoff of Beacon’s Kitchen Sink and Meyer’s Old Dutch has been tasked with providing food for the 23-seat bar and bistro. The space has been described as "a cozy, industrial vibe." On Monday evenings, the bar will be open for drink specials with a bring-your-own food option. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the bar will be closed.

Brady says that during his travels to London, Paris and other cities he learned that the wine being produced here in the Hudson Valley is among the best in the world.

When I saw how people responded to our wines in some of the most competitive wine markets in the world, I knew I was ready to go all-in on an all-New York concept at home.

The sommelier says that the centerpiece of the story will be a selection of "custom produced wines," including a sparkling red named "Rock & Roll Mouthwash."

If you're planning to visit Paul Brady Wine, they're located at 344 Main Street. Hours, specials and other information can be found on their website.

