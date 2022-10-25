This Windy Hudson Valley Road Ranks ‘One of The Most Beautiful’ in New York

Tis the season to take the scenic route.

The first time I was ever on this road was during my driver's ed class in school. The teacher told us that this was one of the windiest roads in New York state. I thought to myself, if I could drive this, I can drive anywhere.

I have also taken this road when heading up to hidden spots to raft on the Delaware River in the summer.

This Hudson Valley Road Is Known For More Than Just It's Beautiful Views

Known for its beautiful views and thrilling turns, this road is famous for a lot of reasons. It has a beautiful overlook to stop and take pictures of. This road is also perfect for a fall drive and it can challenge drivers and their skills.

According to iloveny.com, it can be described as, "A snake-like route along the Delaware River with breath taking views. Featured in many car ads."

Have You Ever Heard Of The Hawk's Nest?

The Hawk's Nest is known for being a beautiful, scenic location in Port Jervis, NY. This is above the Delaware River which is located on Route 97.

According to dangerousroads.org,

"Part of New York’s Route 97, the road is totally paved. It’s a snake-like route along the Delaware River with stunning views. The road is 112km (69.5 miles) long, running from Port Jervis (a city at the confluence of the Neversink and Delaware rivers in western Orange County) to Hancock (a village in Delaware County).

Most of the route follows a shoreline path along the river at roughly water level. The most famous part of the drive is a short curvy section with 9 turns known as Hawk's Nest. Running along the shoulder of the bluffs towering over the river valley, its name is derived from the birds of prey that nest in the area."

How Is The Hawk's Nest Famous?

The ideal time to take a scenic route on this windy road is suggested in Summer and fall. It can be busier around this time as well.

According to dangerousroads.org, "It has been frequently used in television commercials and advertisements (has been used to shoot ads for Porsche, BMW, Saab, Cadillac, and Honda). In 2016 the Hawk's Nest had a brief but important role in the hit 3D movie, Dr. Strange, and it was also featured in the film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

Who Should Drive On The Hawk's Nest?

If I could drive on this road during driver's ed class, anyone can do it. Be sure to pay attention at all times, regardless of how breathtaking the view is.

Even though this road has a lot of turns, it can be an enjoyable ride as well. However, be careful while driving along this road.

This road follows the Delaware River which then connects Port Jervis to Hancock, NY. You never know what you may come across on this journey.

Will you accept the challenge to drive on The Hawk's Nest? Have you ever? Share with us below.

Rte 97

Port Jervis, NY 12771

