Will the Hudson Valley See More Snow This Week?

Some late-night snow showers spread across the Hudson Valley Sunday, as a cold front brought frigid overnight temperatures to the area. This is to go on top of the storm we saw early Friday, that brought several inches of snow to the region. As we enter the first week of March, will the Hudson Valley experience more snow? This time of year can be tricky when planning ahead for winter weather.

Hudson Valley Weather says that temperatures will remain cold for Monday, with highs around 30 under partly cloudy skies. Lows overnight will once again fall in the 10s. The next best chance for precipitation will be Tuesday afternoon, though anything we get will be rain. Temperatures will be mild enough, as highs will climb into the 40s during the day. Lows Tuesday night will be in the upper 20s.

Wednesday temps should range in the 30s to 40s, with mostly cloudy skies. Thursday will reach highs in the mid to upper 30s, according to The Weather Channel. Highs late week will once again range in the upper 30s to low 40s, with a slight chance for showers. TWC says that the extended forecast calls for early next week to stay mild and rainy.

Any snow showers the Hudson Valley gets this week should be light, and shouldn't last too long. After mid-week, the chance for any snow diminishes.

Some weather experts are already looking ahead to the spring, and some of their long-term predictions are indicating that the cold weather may stick around. Could the area even see snowstorms well into March and April?

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok says that colder than normal weather may linger well into the spring months. And while it won't be anything like what we're experiencing now, Pastelok says that the potential is there for frost and freezes weeks later than normal, which could affect crops. The prediction calls for a longer spell of colder than normal air, which could bring with it "plowable snow" to the northeast into March, and possibly April.

Of course, the question here is; how can they predict the weather three months out when they can't even get the forecast right for the next day? Some extended forecasts may differ from others. Last year, AccuWeather predicted pretty much the same forecast, with snowstorms well into March in the Hudson Valley, and we ended up getting no snow after February. Could that happen again this year? We'll just have to wait and see.

