Will The Dirty Dancing Sequel Actually Film In the Catskills?

33 years after the original film was released, an official sequel to Dirty Dancing has been announced. The question that immediately comes to mind, how can they do a sequel without Patrick Swayze?

Set in the Catskills region of New York, the film was actually filmed in Pembroke, Virginia. The Mountain Lake Lodge served as the movie exterior for Kellermans. To this day, the resort hosts Dirty Dancing themed weekends and you can actually stay in the cottage shared by Baby and her family stayed in the movie.

The Guardian reports the sequel will be produced by Lionsgate and will star Jennifer Grey as the original Frances 'Baby' Houseman. She will also be an executive producer and the film will be directed by Jonathan Levine. Swayze tragically passed in 2009 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 57.

Little is known about the script at this time. Will they be able to capture lightning in a bottle again? The original Dirty Dancing was not expected to be a hit and had a budget of just $6 million. The film would go on to make more than $200 million and became an international phenomenon. In 2004 a spin-off, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights was met with mixed reviews.

The soundtrack went on to be a massive success as well having sold more than 30 million copies since its release.

It's still very early in the planning stages but is this something you'd like to see?