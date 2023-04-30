Will a Fire Truck Fit Down Your Driveway?

God forbid there's a fire at your house, can first responders get to your house to save it? Here are six steps to make sure your house is ready, just in case.

One Hudson Valley fire department is spreading the word to every household in the area on how to properly prepare your house and its surroundings in case of fire. The folks at the Hyde Park Fire Department recently shared on Facebook ways that residents can make sure the outside of their houses are fire department and first responder-friendly.

Things to Do Outside Your House in Case of Fire

The fire department shared six steps homeowners should follow to prepare the outside of their home in case there's a fire:

Step 1- make sure your house address is visible from the road in both directions.

Step 2- make your home visible from the road so that firefighters can tell if it's safe to enter.

Step 3- clear trees, branches, or brush from the driveway so that it's at least 12 feet wide and that there are at least 13.5 feet of clearance for fire trucks.

Step 4- be sure your driveway is firmly packed and is able to support the weight of fire trucks and emergency vehicles.

Step 5- check that your driveway is free of gates, fence posts, or other obstructions that could restrict access.

Step 6- create a space at the end of your driveway with enough room for an emergency vehicle to turn around once it reaches your home.

All six of the steps above will help ensure that fire departments can respond to your home if needed as quickly as possible! Most fire departments agree that many homeowners don't ever think about the things mentioned above but by sharing these steps they are hoping more homeowners in the Hudson Valley will follow them to make finding and getting to homes in an emergency easier.

