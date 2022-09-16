Why Are the Skies Across the Hudson Valley So Hazy?

Hazy skies are nothing too out of the ordinary, especially during the hot and humid summer months. But Friday's weather is calling for cooler highs, with lower humidity across the Hudson Valley. So why do the skies above many parts of the Hudson Valley have that dull, blueish-gray tint to it?

Drought Watch

The summer of 2022 has been much hotter than usual and very dry, as the U.S. Drought Monitor says portions of the Hudson Valley are still in a moderate to severe drought. Scattered heavy rain over the past few weeks have lessened the drought in some areas, especially in the Catskills, though it still remains very dry in other parts of the region.

One of the Hottest Summers on Record

The National Weather Service says that Poughkeepsie experienced its 2nd driest summer on record (7.18 inches below normal), as well as its 5th warmest summer on record. According to records, Poughkeepsie has had 33 days of 90 degree or above temperatures since May.

Hazy Skies Above

NBC says that the wildfires that have burned thousands of acres out west have sent plumes of smoke in the air. The winds carry the smoke across the country, and even across the Atlantic, which results in many parts of the East Coast experiencing hazy skies. Maps from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's RAP-Smoke model show the level of smoke over the Northeast.

This has become a regular occurrence around September in recent years, as the western wildfires have grown in area and intensity.

The Weather Channel says the next best chance for rainfall will be Monday afternoon, as scattered thunderstorms are possible.

Hudson Valley Fall Weather Predictions

Meteorological fall began on September 1, while the actual Autumn Equinox takes place at 9:03 PM EDT on Thursday, September. 22. And as we're expected to see some of 2022's hottest temperatures yet this week in the Hudson Valley, what does the fall forecast have in store for us this year?

Last year, brought an extended period of warmer than usual weather, with tropical storms and even tornadoes reported across the Northeast.

The most powerful storm the area experienced last year was Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana and then pushed inland towards the Northeast. Ida brought catastrophic flooding and tornado warnings to parts of New York City, as well as areas to the north as it blew through. Many areas of the Hudson Valley experienced heavy flooding and power outages.

Will it Cool Off?

AccuWeather says that the above-average temperatures the Hudson Valley and Northeast have experienced this summer should continue pretty far into this fall. While scattered severe thunderstorms brought rain, hail, and even tornadoes to some parts of the area over the summer, most of the Hudson Valley is currently considered abnormally dry by the U.S. Drought Monitor. But forecasters say that could change as the season progresses.

Will We Finally Get Some Rain?

AccuWeather says that a shift in the weather by October could bring rain and even more rounds of severe weather to the region. The forecast almost looks more like late spring, as those hoping for fall foliage might have to wait longer than usual this year. Also, meteorologists say that La Niña will restrengthen again which could lead to more tropical storms and hurricanes. This season so far has been very quiet for hurricanes, though that could change as we approach later fall.

Long-range outlooks say that cooler weather could finally start to settle in by early November.

New York's Hottest Temperature Ever?

According to Cool Weather, summers in New York state average around 66.5 F (with both high and lows averaged in). That places us at 39th hottest in the country. However, the Southern and Western parts of the U.S. aren't the only parts of the nation that can get scorching hot during summertime.