Jeep drivers collect ducks. Wicked fans collect magic. Now these two worlds collide in the most unexpected way possible- thanks to a business over the pond.

Numskull Designs has officially unveiled brand-new Wicked-inspired TUBBZ collectibles featuring Dorothy Gale, the Scarecrow, the Cowardly Lion and the Tin Man, celebrating the recent release of Universal Pictures’ Wicked: For Good.

The characters arrive in three formats: Collector’s Edition, Boxed Edition, and Mini TUBBZ, each transforming the beloved Oz characters into whimsical rubber ducks.

From Dorothy’s blue dress and basket to the Tin Man’s silvery shine and the Cowardly Lion’s fluffy mane, each figure blends faithful character design with TUBBZ’ signature playful charm.

Gallery Credit: TUBBZ

These new arrivals join an expanding Wicked TUBBZ lineup that already includes Elphaba, Glinda, The Wizard and more — turning the Land of Oz into a fully fledged, quacking collector’s showcase.

The Collector’s Editions come packaged in the iconic bathtub display and are produced in limited quantities, while Boxed Editions are a stackable alternative with Wicked-themed artwork on the packaging. Mini TUBBZ shrink the magic down to a two-inch display, perfect for desks and shelves (or your dashboard.)

The Dorothy, Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion and Tin Man TUBBZ are available now, with Collector’s Editions expected to sell fast.