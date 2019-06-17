Why Were These Model Ts Driving Through the Hudson Valley Sunday?

Hudson Valley drivers may have thought they got stuck in a time warp on Sunday when a parade of classic cars rode through the area.

I was traveling up Route 9 in Poughkeepsie yesterday when an old Model T Ford drove by. I didn't think much of it until another zipped by on the other side, and then another. At the next stop light I was surrounded by these old fashioned cars whose drivers were decked out in driving goggles and vintage hats.

It turns out I didn't go back in time. The cars were actually part of a race across the country. The Ocean to Ocean Rerun is a road trip to commemorate a historic motor race that took place in 1909. This year is the 110 anniversary of that race, so a huge number of antique car collectors have joined in the trek.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

The Model Ts started their journey from Tarrytown on June 15 and will be traveling from New York to Seattle, covering over 4,000 miles in just about a month. The cars will make their way through 11 states, stopping at various hotels along the way. Since the Model Ts only get up to about 40 miles per hour, the ride is slow and bumpy. On Sunday it was raining when I spotted the drivers smiling and waving with only driving goggles to protect them from the elements. Talk about dedication.

