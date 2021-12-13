Why Rhinebeck, NY is ‘The Most Magical’ Town During the Holidays

Am I romanticizing one of my favorite towns in the Hudson Valley? Probably. But it definitely deserves all the love.

I had some time last week to head out to Rhinebeck for a night out. I didn't think much of it, it was just dinner and drinks and I've been out in Rhinebeck a million times. We all have, right?

Anyway, I got into town just as the sun was setting and headed into Terrapin for a bite to eat. The bar area was decorated so perfectly, the lights were dim but the holiday candles and tinsel around the room were like a warm hug. It felt like I was sitting in front of the fire, minus the smoke and my clothes smelling like a bonfire. The delicious Apple Mule didn't hurt either.

As I left the restaurant and headed over to East Market Street, it started to snow and the holiday lights that lined the streets were starting to glow. I don't know if you've ever walked down Market Street in Rhinebeck during the holidays, but it feels like it was ripped out of your favorite made-for-tv holiday film. I literally thought I was the main character of a Christmas movie (minus the cute Christmas tree farmer who plays my love interest. I digress...for now).

I stood in front of A.L. Stickle Variety Store for a minute to take in their adorable window display. It was the perfect way to sum up small town Christmas. It was beautiful and I think I'm going to make it a yearly tradition to check out their display.

My night ended with a Paint and Sip at The Kroeg with Canvas HV (some of the proceeds went to Astor in Rhinebeck). The project was a small wooden sled and was decorated with snowy trees.

Maybe it was the lights or the festive painting, but something about Rhinebeck on a snowy December night ignited the childhood wonder of Christmas in my soul. I'm ready for the holiday season.

If you need a festive pick-me-up, check the forecast for snow and head out to Rhinebeck. I'm telling you, it works wonders.

Snapshots From Sinterklaas 2021 Thousands lined the streets of Rhinebeck for the 2021 Sinterklaas celebration!

25 Places You Should Visit In Dutchess County We've put together a list of 25 must-dos in Dutchess County. Make sure you check them out!

Rhinebeck Estate That is Keeping Up with The Jones This stunning Rhinebeck property will have you gazing out the windows on to the Hudson River all year long. The main house plus the 1870's carriage house are the perfect way to "keep up with the Jones's" and you will be since one part of the property use to be part of the famous Jones Estate. Close to everything but private on it riverside vista, the Wyndclyffe house could be the perfect family estate.