Whoa! Moose On the Loose Just Outside the Hudson Valley

Moose are incredible animals but there are a few things you want to remember. They're huge, and sometimes they don't take kindly to strangers. They're also right here in New York state. The New York State Department of Conversation says that most moose in the state stay closer to the Adirondacks, Catskills, and the Taconic highlands near the borders of Massachusetts and Vermont. They're the state's largest land animal, and a full-size bull can weigh anywhere from 600 to 1,200 pounds.

What Do Moose Eat?

Most of the time they're content just feeding on a buffet of leaves, twigs, and buds of hardwood and softwood trees and shrubs, according to the DEC. That, and protecting their calves. But sometimes they like to roam, and sometimes their paths can cross the paths of humans. Many of their calves start to be born by late May and into early June, so they can be very territorial this time of year.

Where is the Moose?

CBS is reporting that a moose was spotted in Niskayuna, near the Mohawk River. The Niskayuna Police Department confirmed that there was a moose near several roads in that area Friday. Police remind everyone not to approach the animals and do not attempt to feed them. The DEC says that moose are most active at dawn and dusk, and tell motorists to beware due to their darker colors during those times.

But while most moose in New York state usually tend to stay up north, they can pop up here in the Hudson Valley from time to time. The DEC says that their numbers have been increasing across the state in recent decades, so it's not surprising that sightings are going up. Just give them plenty of space.