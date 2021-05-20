As Hudson Valley residents, we're used to running into wildlife.

From bears to snakes to bobcats and coyotes, we've seen it all. However, I think there are a few animals we would be a little shocked to see in the Hudson Valley.

Apparently earlier this week, there was a moose on the loose in Pine Plains. In the Hudson Valley in Pictures group on Facebook, member Laura Holmes shared a bunch of photos showing a moose frolicking through Pine Plains.

While it is amoosing to think about a frolicking moose, the photos are actually breathtaking. Many commenters on the photo believe the moose is fairly young and is shedding its winter coat.

We're not used to seeing a moose every day in the Hudson Valley, so we have to ask: Is New York State and the Hudson Valley a natural habitat for moose?

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation explains that moose in New York are usually "located in the northeastern part of the state in the Adirondack Mountains and the Taconic Highlands along the Massachusetts and Vermont borders."

Earlier this month, the DEC shared that this is the time of year to see moose in and around the Hudson Valley. They report that from May until June moose "activity near roads generally increases."

Moose eyes don't reflect well in headlights and their dark fur "absorbs light and blends into dark backgrounds." You're most likely to see a moose around dusk and dawn. If you do see a moose while driving around the Hudson Valley the DEC reminds you to "not approach moose along roadways."

Have you had a moose encounter in the Hudson Valley?

