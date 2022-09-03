Did you know that there is a small regional airport in the Hudson Valley? It is located in Wappingers Falls, New York. Ok, but who uses it? Is it for certain people? Do you have to pay a fee?

So what happens at this airport? Is it available to everyone or do you have to be rich? Is there a restaurant there? Can anyone just stop and look around, or what about lessons?

Where is the Hudson Valley Regional Airport located?

The Hudson Valley Regional Airport is located at 263 New Hackensack Road

Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. It is a smaller airport that does not service commercial airlines, but private planes. More often than not you will see planes similar to Cessna's, or Jets.

Who uses this airport in Wappingers Falls, New York?

The airport is predominantly used by business travelers along with private pilots. If you have a plane and want to store it, those services are available there as well. In addition to access to mechanics, fuel and flight planning services. Have you ever flown private? Do you have a pilots license?

