Massive Stuff The Truck Food Drive Event In Dutchess County

Be a part of an amazing event to help the community this Thanksgiving season.

Team Banx, Hudson Valley Real Estate Professionals out of Wappingers Falls, NY are heading up an amazing food drive event with Dutchess Outreach called Stuff the Truck. Event is to help those in need in the area.

Dutchess Outreach is celebrating 50 years this year, having started in 1974 as an advocate and provider of hunger and relief programs to make sure that everyone, regardless of their income, has access to fresh, healthy food and the support they need.

Stuff The Truck With Team Banx

Help fill a truck with non-perishable food items and make a meaningful impact in our community this Thanksgiving season. Here's how it works:

-Drop off non pershable food items at any of the nearly dozen drop-off locations throughout the Dutchess County area now through November 24.

-On November 25th, the Banx moving truck will visit each location and “stuff” the donations right into the truck.Together, we’ll make this event a memorable success, filling the truck with support for Dutchess Outreach and the wonderful work they do. And those in need will have a great Thanksgiving this year thanks to you! Stop by with your food donations at any of the following businesses:



*Team Banx Wappingers Falls

*Alto Music Wappingers Falls

*Gatehouse Team Beacon

*Carvel Hopewell

*Genco Flooring Hopewell

*Gold's Gym Fishkill

*Salon Doriano Fishkill

*Boutique Wine & Spirits Fishkill

*Gold's Gym LaGrangeville

*Garay-Michaud Team Poughkeepsie

*Arnoff Moving & Storage Poughkeepsie

See full business listing and address info below from Rik Brescia- Hudson Valley Real Estate Professional Facebook page.

Get out and help the community with this great cause by bringing out those nonpershable food items.

