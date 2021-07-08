Could White Castle be Calling Port Jervis Home in 2022?

Here we go again!

It seems like every day there is a new rumor about a new fast food restaurant coming to the Hudson Valley region.

When it comes to the rumors, the last few years have been all about Chick-Fil-A. Especially recently. This spring there was a fake Facebook account with the name "Chick-Fil-A Poughkeepsie." Naturally, Dutchess County chicken sandwich fans flipped out. However, the rumor was quickly debunked and the page was deleted, turns out it was a TikTok prank.

Just this week the rumor mill was in high gear again. This time with whispers of a Chick-Fil-A across from Marist College in Poughkeepsie. While that would be an excellent location, at this point all this information is just hearsay.

Today when discussing the possibility of a Chick-Fil-A coming to the area, a listener of the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show on The Wolf texted in to inform us there is a possibility that a White Castle is heading to Orange County.

White Castle is another one of those rumors around the Hudson Valley that just won't die. Who could forget the tall tale of White Castle going in by the (former) Bonefish Grill?

Here are the details that our listener told us:

There's a White Castle coming to Port Jervis. Dunkin is building a new building across the street from their present location and White Castle is going where the old Dunkin was. 2022 opening.

Again this is currently just a rumor, we have no confirmation of a White Castle in Port Jervis. A search of locations on the White Castle website comes up empty.

The Hudson Valley has been craving a White Castle location for years now. Will our crave-case dreams finally come true in 2022? I guess we'll find out soon.

What fast-food chain do you want to see in the area? Or are you sick and tired of these rumors already?

