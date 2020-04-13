We've looked at the data to determine which county in the Hudson Valley is doing the best or the worst in terms of social distancing.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Last week, Google released its "COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports." The company said it released the data because they heard from public health officials who said the information could be helpful as officials make critical decisions to fight COVID-19.

The reports chart movement trends over time by geography, across different categories of places such as retail and recreation, groceries and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces and residential, according to Google.

Last week the report showed New Yorkers were doing less social distancing the people in Italy or all of Europe.

Below is the data from Google in terms of foot traffic for Retail and Recreation; Grocery and Pharmacy; Parks; Transit Stations; and Workplaces compared to the baseline for all of the counties in the region.

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

Dutchess County

Retail and Recreation: - 50%

Grocery and Pharmacy: -28%

Parks: +61%

Transit Stations: -61%

Workplaces: -39%

Orange County

Retail and Recreation: - 51%

Grocery and Pharmacy: -31%

Parks: +101%

Transit Stations: -59%

Workplaces: -41%

Putnam County

Retail and Recreation: - 50%

Grocery and Pharmacy: -20%

Parks: -36%

Transit Stations: -63%

Workplaces: -42%

Rockland County

Retail and Recreation: - 61%

Grocery and Pharmacy: -24%

Parks: +62%

Transit Stations: -60%

Workplaces: -47%

Sullivan County

Retail and Recreation: - 32%

Grocery and Pharmacy: +9%

Parks: Not Enough Data

Transit Stations: Not Enough Data

Workplaces: -34%

Ulster County

Retail and Recreation: - 45%

Grocery and Pharmacy: -23%

Parks: +79%

Transit Stations: -74%

Workplaces: -35%

Westchester County

Retail and Recreation: - 60%

Grocery and Pharmacy: -33%

Parks: +41%

Transit Stations: -59%

Workplaces: -48%

New York State

Retail and Recreation: - 59%

Grocery and Pharmacy: -28%

Parks: -11%

Transit Stations: -68%

Workplaces: -47%