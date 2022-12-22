Anyone missing a hairpiece? You may not think much of it, but hair theft is actually quite a big problem around the globe. Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of wigs, weaves, extensions, and other hair products are stolen every year, according to sources. Many of stolen hairpieces get sold on the black market or online, according to the New York Times.

Others might keep the hair for their own personal use. That might mean they're wearing it, or doing something else even weirder with it.

Missing Wigs and Other Hair Products

Police in New York are on the lookout for a brazen wig thief, who hit a shop in early December. Offcials announced Tuesday that this roaming weave bandit made off with thousands of dollars worth of fake hair and goods, as employees were busy restocking a new order of weaves that just came in.

Police told PIX 11 that the suspect walked into a Feel Beauty store in the Bronx and stole a box with about $4,000 worth of wigs and hair products that was left unattended near the front door the morning of December 5. PIX says that some of the hairpieces taken were specialized for people with hair loss, so there may be any increase in people from the area having to wear hats for the next few weeks.

Others may have to resort to bad combovers or gluing animal fur to their scalps to stay warm with temperatures dropping.

Gotta Have Those Chicken McNuggets

Wigs aren't the only things going missing around here. Anyone missing a few Happy Meals?

Surveillance video shows the alleged robber hop over the counter of the fast food establishment and make off with his stash. But police say it may not have been money he was after in this case. According to this information, there are approximately 655 McDonald's restaurants in New York state.

Suspect Steals Food From McDonald's Restaurant in NY

PIX 11 says a man brandishing a knife entered the McDonald's on East 170th Street the afternoon of December 5. Offcials said Tuesday that the suspect demanded food, before leaping over the counter and threatening employees.

The haul? According to police, the hungry suspect took a 20-piece chicken McNuggets, a 6-piece chicken McNuggets and two McDouble cheeseburgers with him.