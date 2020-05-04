Where to Get Mexican Takeout for Cinco de Mayo in the Hudson Valley

If you're looking to get your fix of Mexican food and drink for Cinco de Mayo this year, here's a full list of Hudson Valley Mexican restaurants offering takeout.

I don't know about you but I am still going to celebrate Cinco de Mayo like I normally would. Which is drunk off of Coronas and stuffing my face with tacos. This time, I'll be doing it by getting some takeout from one of the multiple Mexican restaurants in the Hudson Valley. I definitely have my personal favorites in the Hudson Valley, like Chapala Grill, Mexicali Blue, and Cafe Maya. But I have NEVER had bad Mexican food in the Hudson Valley. There are so many amazing restaurants you can't go wrong with any of them.

If you want to get Mexican takeout for Cinco de Mayo but don't know where to go, here's a full list, organized by county, of Mexican restaurants offering takeout on Cinco de Mayo.

Dutchess County

Cocina Oaxaquena

513 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

(845) 454-5606

El Bracero

581 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

(845) 251-8604

El Azteca Mexican Deli

97 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

(845) 483-7677

Cafe Maya

2776 W Main St, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 (Wappingers Falls location only)

(845) 632-3444

Rosita´s Delicias Mexican Food

96 Washington St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

(845) 232-5598

La Cabañita

763 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

(845) 452-7544

Lafonda

133 Parker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

(845) 471-2021

Sabor

805 Main St, Arlington, NY 12603

(845) 452-9704

Hefzi-Ba Restaurant

26 Academy St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

(845) 849-9101



Pancho​ Villa Deli Mexican Restaurant

550 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

(845) 485-2903

Margaritas

1840 South Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

(845) 297-5016

Salsa

2585 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

(845) 463-3477



Molé Molé

357 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

(845) 452-2850



Coyote Flaco Poughkeepsie

230 Salt Point Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

(845) 475-3322



Juan Murphys

796 Main St, Arlington, NY 12603

(845) 473-1095

Taco Gol

553 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

(845) 471-3223

Cinco de Mayo

404 Manchester Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

(845) 204-9292

Fresco Tortillas

1 Collegeview Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

(845) 485-6650

La Puerta Azul

2510 US-44, Millbrook, NY 12545

(845) 677-2985

Mexicali Blue

1571 U.S. 9, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

(845) 298-8226

El Guacamole

4290 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park, NY 12538

(845) 233-4256

Ulster County

Mexicali Blue

87 Main St, New Paltz, NY 12561

(845) 298-8226

El Paso Deli

78 Vineyard Ave, Highland, NY 12528

(845) 691-7621

La Charla Mexican Restaurant

127 Main St #1526, New Paltz, NY 12561

(845) 633-8276

Mexican Kitchen

15 N Front St, New Paltz, NY 12561

(845) 256-5070

Taqueria Poblano

8 Van Buren St, Kingston, NY 12401

(845) 430-3286

Los Agaves

11 Old Rte 299, New Paltz, NY 12561

(845) 255-0220

La Hacienda

680 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401

(845) 532-3695

Armadillo

97 Abeel St, Kingston, NY 12401

(845) 339-1550

Mole Mole

23 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401

(845) 338-4765

Los Jalapeños

25 N Chestnut St, New Paltz, NY 12561

(845) 255-9000

TAQUERIA MI PUEBLITO

590 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401

(845) 331-1242

Mi Casita

720 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401

(845) 339-2134

Casa Villa

395 Albany Ave, Kingston, NY 12401

(845) 331-7646

Taco Shack

255 Main St, New Paltz, NY 12561

(845) 255-2366

Gaby's Cafe

141 Canal St, Ellenville, NY 12428

(845) 210-1040

Don Juan

6508 US-209, Kerhonkson, NY 12446

(845) 626-1373

Main Street

244 Main St, Saugerties, NY 12477

(845) 246-6222

Orange County

El Azteca Mexican Restaurant

122-126 North St, Middletown, NY 10940

(845) 342-3448

Los Portales

295 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550

(845) 565-6666

El Tapatio Mexican Food Middletown NY

252 NY-211 E, Middletown, NY 10940

(845) 343-3292

Juarez

124 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550

(845) 569-9263

El Bandido

536 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940

(845) 343-2958

El Vaquero

207 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550

(845) 565-0555

San Cristobal

52 Cottage St, Middletown, NY 10940

(845) 775-4373

Tacos Uriel

49 Mill St, Newburgh, NY 12550

(845) 542-8112

Perla Escondida Mexican Restaurant

133 Wickham Ave, Middletown, NY 10940

(845) 648-7325

Litzy Restaurant

207 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550

(845) 565-0555

The Taco Factory - Tortilleria Parvinci, Inc.

40 North St, Middletown, NY 10940

(845) 343-7171

El Gallo Dorado

53 Mill St, Newburgh, NY 12550

(845) 863-0006

Caborcas Mexican Restaurant

90 North St, Middletown, NY 10940

(845) 342-0023

Jalapeño

287 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550

(845) 565-6734

La Morenita Market- Mexican Restaurant

89 Cottage St, Middletown, NY 10940

(845) 342-2287

Yummy Taco

52 NY-17K # 225, Newburgh, NY 12550

(845) 784-4233

El Zapata

16 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940

(845) 346-0783

Alejandra's

388 12550, 390 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550

(845) 391-8429

Hacienda

1700 NY-17M, Goshen, NY 10924

(845) 294-9795

Caborcas Restaurant

91 Clinton St #1007, Montgomery, NY 12549

(845) 769-7012

Antojitos Mexicanos

779 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550

(845) 245-4524

Restaurante Mexicano

52 Cottage St, Middletown, NY 10940

(845) 775-4373

El Jalapeño Charro

374 Windsor Hwy, New Windsor, NY 12553

(845) 787-4326

La Rancherita

101 Carpenter Pl, Monroe, NY 10950

(845) 782-2249

El Rancho Mexican Restaurant

3 New St, Goshen, NY 10924

(845) 615-9682

Amada's Kitchen AUTHENTIC MEXICAN food

15 E Main St, Washingtonville, NY 10992

(845) 614-5613

Talavera Restaurant

1008 Little Britain Rd, New Windsor, NY 12553

(845) 563-0552

El Azteca

117 S Main St, Florida, NY 10921

(845) 651-4321

Super Nacho

190 W Main St, Goshen, NY 10924

(845) 615-1120

Tazumale

350A Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550

(845) 565-6822

Chilito's Restaurant

1401 NY-300, Newburgh, NY 12550

(845) 391-8770

Frontera Tacos & Tequila

340 NY-211 E, Middletown, NY 10940

(845) 394-0045

Tacos Ricos

15 Mill St, Newburgh, NY 12550

(845) 561-6070

Yoyo's pizza and Mexican restaurant

50 Mill St, Newburgh, NY 12550

(845) 787-4312

El Paso Los Contreras

54 Quassaick Ave, New Windsor, NY 12553

(845) 784-4700

Chapala Grill

335 Windsor Hwy, New Windsor, NY 12553

(845) 563-0902

Did we miss a spot? Shoot us an email or a message through our app to let us know and we'll work as fast as we can to get them on the list. Happy Cinco de Mayo!

