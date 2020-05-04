Where to Get Mexican Takeout for Cinco de Mayo in the Hudson Valley
If you're looking to get your fix of Mexican food and drink for Cinco de Mayo this year, here's a full list of Hudson Valley Mexican restaurants offering takeout.
I don't know about you but I am still going to celebrate Cinco de Mayo like I normally would. Which is drunk off of Coronas and stuffing my face with tacos. This time, I'll be doing it by getting some takeout from one of the multiple Mexican restaurants in the Hudson Valley. I definitely have my personal favorites in the Hudson Valley, like Chapala Grill, Mexicali Blue, and Cafe Maya. But I have NEVER had bad Mexican food in the Hudson Valley. There are so many amazing restaurants you can't go wrong with any of them.
If you want to get Mexican takeout for Cinco de Mayo but don't know where to go, here's a full list, organized by county, of Mexican restaurants offering takeout on Cinco de Mayo.
Dutchess County
Cocina Oaxaquena
513 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 454-5606
El Bracero
581 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 251-8604
El Azteca Mexican Deli
97 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 483-7677
Cafe Maya
2776 W Main St, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 (Wappingers Falls location only)
(845) 632-3444
Rosita´s Delicias Mexican Food
96 Washington St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 232-5598
La Cabañita
763 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 452-7544
Lafonda
133 Parker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 471-2021
Sabor
805 Main St, Arlington, NY 12603
(845) 452-9704
Hefzi-Ba Restaurant
26 Academy St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 849-9101
Pancho Villa Deli Mexican Restaurant
550 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 485-2903
Margaritas
1840 South Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-5016
Salsa
2585 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 463-3477
Molé Molé
357 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 452-2850
Coyote Flaco Poughkeepsie
230 Salt Point Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 475-3322
Juan Murphys
796 Main St, Arlington, NY 12603
(845) 473-1095
Taco Gol
553 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 471-3223
Cinco de Mayo
404 Manchester Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 204-9292
Fresco Tortillas
1 Collegeview Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-6650
La Puerta Azul
2510 US-44, Millbrook, NY 12545
(845) 677-2985
Mexicali Blue
1571 U.S. 9, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 298-8226
El Guacamole
4290 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 233-4256
Ulster County
Mexicali Blue
87 Main St, New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 298-8226
El Paso Deli
78 Vineyard Ave, Highland, NY 12528
(845) 691-7621
La Charla Mexican Restaurant
127 Main St #1526, New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 633-8276
Mexican Kitchen
15 N Front St, New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 256-5070
Taqueria Poblano
8 Van Buren St, Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 430-3286
Los Agaves
11 Old Rte 299, New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 255-0220
La Hacienda
680 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 532-3695
Armadillo
97 Abeel St, Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 339-1550
Mole Mole
23 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 338-4765
Los Jalapeños
25 N Chestnut St, New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 255-9000
TAQUERIA MI PUEBLITO
590 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1242
Mi Casita
720 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 339-2134
Casa Villa
395 Albany Ave, Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-7646
Taco Shack
255 Main St, New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 255-2366
Gaby's Cafe
141 Canal St, Ellenville, NY 12428
(845) 210-1040
Don Juan
6508 US-209, Kerhonkson, NY 12446
(845) 626-1373
Main Street
244 Main St, Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-6222
Orange County
El Azteca Mexican Restaurant
122-126 North St, Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 342-3448
Los Portales
295 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 565-6666
El Tapatio Mexican Food Middletown NY
252 NY-211 E, Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-3292
Juarez
124 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 569-9263
El Bandido
536 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-2958
El Vaquero
207 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 565-0555
San Cristobal
52 Cottage St, Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 775-4373
Tacos Uriel
49 Mill St, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 542-8112
Perla Escondida Mexican Restaurant
133 Wickham Ave, Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 648-7325
Litzy Restaurant
207 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 565-0555
The Taco Factory - Tortilleria Parvinci, Inc.
40 North St, Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-7171
El Gallo Dorado
53 Mill St, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 863-0006
Caborcas Mexican Restaurant
90 North St, Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 342-0023
Jalapeño
287 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 565-6734
La Morenita Market- Mexican Restaurant
89 Cottage St, Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 342-2287
Yummy Taco
52 NY-17K # 225, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 784-4233
El Zapata
16 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 346-0783
Alejandra's
388 12550, 390 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 391-8429
Hacienda
1700 NY-17M, Goshen, NY 10924
(845) 294-9795
Caborcas Restaurant
91 Clinton St #1007, Montgomery, NY 12549
(845) 769-7012
Antojitos Mexicanos
779 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 245-4524
Restaurante Mexicano
52 Cottage St, Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 775-4373
El Jalapeño Charro
374 Windsor Hwy, New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 787-4326
La Rancherita
101 Carpenter Pl, Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-2249
El Rancho Mexican Restaurant
3 New St, Goshen, NY 10924
(845) 615-9682
Amada's Kitchen AUTHENTIC MEXICAN food
15 E Main St, Washingtonville, NY 10992
(845) 614-5613
Talavera Restaurant
1008 Little Britain Rd, New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 563-0552
El Azteca
117 S Main St, Florida, NY 10921
(845) 651-4321
Super Nacho
190 W Main St, Goshen, NY 10924
(845) 615-1120
Tazumale
350A Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 565-6822
Chilito's Restaurant
1401 NY-300, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 391-8770
Frontera Tacos & Tequila
340 NY-211 E, Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 394-0045
Tacos Ricos
15 Mill St, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-6070
Yoyo's pizza and Mexican restaurant
50 Mill St, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 787-4312
El Paso Los Contreras
54 Quassaick Ave, New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 784-4700
Chapala Grill
335 Windsor Hwy, New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 563-0902
Did we miss a spot? Shoot us an email or a message through our app to let us know and we'll work as fast as we can to get them on the list. Happy Cinco de Mayo!
