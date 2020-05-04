Where to Get Mexican Takeout for Cinco de Mayo in the Hudson Valley

bhofack2

If you're looking to get your fix of Mexican food and drink for Cinco de Mayo this year, here's a full list of Hudson Valley Mexican restaurants offering takeout.

I don't know about you but I am still going to celebrate Cinco de Mayo like I normally would. Which is drunk off of Coronas and stuffing my face with tacos. This time, I'll be doing it by getting some takeout from one of the multiple Mexican restaurants in the Hudson Valley. I definitely have my personal favorites in the Hudson Valley, like Chapala Grill, Mexicali Blue, and Cafe Maya. But I have NEVER had bad Mexican food in the Hudson Valley. There are so many amazing restaurants you can't go wrong with any of them.

If you want to get Mexican takeout for Cinco de Mayo but don't know where to go, here's a full list, organized by county, of Mexican restaurants offering takeout on Cinco de Mayo.

Dutchess County

Cocina Oaxaquena
513 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 454-5606

El Bracero
581 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 251-8604

El Azteca Mexican Deli
97 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 483-7677

Cafe Maya
2776 W Main St, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 (Wappingers Falls location only)
(845) 632-3444

Rosita´s Delicias Mexican Food
96 Washington St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 232-5598

La Cabañita
763 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 452-7544

Lafonda
133 Parker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 471-2021

Sabor
805 Main St, Arlington, NY 12603
(845) 452-9704

Hefzi-Ba Restaurant
26 Academy St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 849-9101

Pancho​ Villa Deli Mexican Restaurant
550 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 485-2903

Margaritas
1840 South Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-5016

Salsa
2585 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 463-3477

Molé Molé
357 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 452-2850

Coyote Flaco Poughkeepsie
230 Salt Point Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 475-3322

Juan Murphys
796 Main St, Arlington, NY 12603
(845) 473-1095

Taco Gol
553 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 471-3223

Cinco de Mayo
404 Manchester Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 204-9292

Fresco Tortillas
1 Collegeview Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-6650

La Puerta Azul
2510 US-44, Millbrook, NY 12545
(845) 677-2985

Mexicali Blue
1571 U.S. 9, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 298-8226

El Guacamole
4290 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 233-4256

Ulster County

Mexicali Blue
87 Main St, New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 298-8226

El Paso Deli
78 Vineyard Ave, Highland, NY 12528
(845) 691-7621

La Charla Mexican Restaurant
127 Main St #1526, New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 633-8276

Mexican Kitchen
15 N Front St, New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 256-5070

Taqueria Poblano
8 Van Buren St, Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 430-3286

Los Agaves
11 Old Rte 299, New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 255-0220

La Hacienda
680 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 532-3695

Armadillo
97 Abeel St, Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 339-1550

Mole Mole
23 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 338-4765

Los Jalapeños
25 N Chestnut St, New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 255-9000

TAQUERIA MI PUEBLITO
590 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1242

Mi Casita
720 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 339-2134

Casa Villa
395 Albany Ave, Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-7646

Taco Shack
255 Main St, New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 255-2366

Gaby's Cafe
141 Canal St, Ellenville, NY 12428
(845) 210-1040

Don Juan
6508 US-209, Kerhonkson, NY 12446
(845) 626-1373

Main Street
244 Main St, Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-6222

Orange County

El Azteca Mexican Restaurant
122-126 North St, Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 342-3448

Los Portales
295 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 565-6666

El Tapatio Mexican Food Middletown NY
252 NY-211 E, Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-3292

Juarez
124 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 569-9263

El Bandido
536 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-2958

El Vaquero
207 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 565-0555

San Cristobal
52 Cottage St, Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 775-4373

Tacos Uriel
49 Mill St, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 542-8112

Perla Escondida Mexican Restaurant
133 Wickham Ave, Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 648-7325

Litzy Restaurant
207 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 565-0555

The Taco Factory - Tortilleria Parvinci, Inc.
40 North St, Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-7171

El Gallo Dorado
53 Mill St, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 863-0006

Caborcas Mexican Restaurant
90 North St, Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 342-0023

Jalapeño
287 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 565-6734

La Morenita Market- Mexican Restaurant
89 Cottage St, Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 342-2287

Yummy Taco
52 NY-17K # 225, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 784-4233

El Zapata
16 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 346-0783

Alejandra's
388 12550, 390 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 391-8429

Hacienda
1700 NY-17M, Goshen, NY 10924
(845) 294-9795

Caborcas Restaurant
91 Clinton St #1007, Montgomery, NY 12549
(845) 769-7012

Antojitos Mexicanos
779 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 245-4524

Restaurante Mexicano
52 Cottage St, Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 775-4373

El Jalapeño Charro
374 Windsor Hwy, New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 787-4326

La Rancherita
101 Carpenter Pl, Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-2249

El Rancho Mexican Restaurant
3 New St, Goshen, NY 10924
(845) 615-9682

Amada's Kitchen AUTHENTIC MEXICAN food
15 E Main St, Washingtonville, NY 10992
(845) 614-5613

Talavera Restaurant
1008 Little Britain Rd, New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 563-0552

El Azteca
117 S Main St, Florida, NY 10921
(845) 651-4321

Super Nacho
190 W Main St, Goshen, NY 10924
(845) 615-1120

Tazumale
350A Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 565-6822

Chilito's Restaurant
1401 NY-300, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 391-8770

Frontera Tacos & Tequila
340 NY-211 E, Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 394-0045

Tacos Ricos
15 Mill St, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-6070

Yoyo's pizza and Mexican restaurant
50 Mill St, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 787-4312

El Paso Los Contreras
54 Quassaick Ave, New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 784-4700

Chapala Grill
335 Windsor Hwy, New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 563-0902

Did we miss a spot? Shoot us an email or a message through our app to let us know and we'll work as fast as we can to get them on the list. Happy Cinco de Mayo!

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.

Read more:

92.7/96.9 WRRV Source: Where to Get Mexican Takeout for Cinco de Mayo in the Hudson Valley
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top