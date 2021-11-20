Where is a Rare Picasso Painting Hiding in Poughkeepsie, NY?

So you keep hearing about the new Banksy or the new Van Gogh exhibit in New York City, while those are awesome exhibits, do you really need to go all the way down there to see 'priceless works of art?' Or is there somewhere you can see them here in the Hudson Valley?

How about without having to pay admission, or paying for parking? There is at least one place here in the Hudson Valley that has one of Pablo Picasso's paintings. Yep, the paintings that sell for hundreds of thousands or even millions (depending on which piece of art) dollars? Yep, that guy.

Pablo Picasso lived from 1881 to 1973, and according to a few different resources, he had about 2,000 paintings. That number is just painting, he also was pretty prolific in sculpture and ceramics.

How many works of Picasso can you see in Poughkeepsie? Believe it or not, there are just about 50 works located in one museum in Poughkeepsie. While not all of them are currently on display, they are located at the one spot.

That 'spot' is the Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center at Vassar College, Raymond Ave, Poughkeepsie. The museum is open 6 days a week, it is no cost admission. According to their website, the hours of admission are as follows:

Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm and Thursdays until 7pm.

Have you ever been to this museum? Would you recommend it to others? When was the last time you went to a museum and you didn't have to pay an admission fee?

