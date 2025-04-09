The Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum in Poughkeepsie, NY

Down by the Hudson River in Poughkeepsie, New York, there is a hidden gem that both locals and visitors can enjoy! I am of course talking about the Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum, formerly the Mid-Hudson Children's Museum. This interactive museum offers a fun, educational experience for children and families, making it a must-visit destination for those in the region!

A Brief History of the Museum

The Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum was founded in 1989 with the mission to create an engaging, hands-on environment where children can explore science, art, and culture. Originally conceived to fill the educational gap in the region, the museum has since grown into a beloved place for children and families to enjoy. Over the years, the museum has evolved to include a wide range of exhibits that promote learning through play, making it a place where kids can spark their imaginations while developing essential skills.

This week on In Touch, we spoke with Jeff Sasson, the executive director of the MHDM. We discussed their upcoming plans for the summer, as well as the programs and services they offer.

"We have engaging activities that pull people into learning. Nobody ever had to teach their kid a video game. They pick it up by themselves. They learn every little nook and cranny, and back door and escape hatch. What if learning was like that? What if you gave a child a math or science book, and they attacked it like a video game? That is the pinnacle of where we'd like to be, giving kids a lifelong curiosity and getting them excited to learn," Sasson explained.

Hands-On Exhibits and Attractions

One of the standout features of the Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum is its collection of interactive exhibits, designed to cater to a variety of age groups and interests. Each exhibit is thoughtfully created to encourage creativity, problem-solving, and exploration. Some of the key exhibits include:

-The Imagination Playground: This area is a favorite for younger children. It features over-sized building blocks, tunnels, and various play structures that allow kids to engage in free play. It’s a great space for fostering teamwork and creativity.

-The River Exploration Zone: This exhibit is dedicated to the rich natural history of the Hudson River, offering interactive displays that teach visitors about the river's ecosystem, its role in transportation, and its importance in the history of the region.

-The Art Studio: Designed to inspire budding artists, this space allows children to express themselves through various mediums like painting, drawing, and sculpture. The Art Studio provides all the materials needed for kids to create masterpieces, often tied to educational themes.

-The Physics Exhibit: A more recent addition, this exhibit introduces children to basic principles of physics through interactive activities, such as building simple machines and experimenting with gravity, motion, and light.

Special Programs and Events

In addition to the permanent exhibits, the Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum offers a variety of special programs, workshops, and seasonal events throughout the year. These programs are designed to provide in-depth learning experiences, often focusing on science, art, or seasonal themes. From science experiments to craft-making workshops, there’s always something new to explore for everyone, no matter what age!

The museum also hosts events for families, such as birthday parties and special holiday-themed activities, which make for memorable experiences that will last a lifetime. These programs not only make learning fun but also provide families with opportunities to bond while enjoying the museum’s unique offerings, building community and bringing Hudson Valley families together.

The Museum’s Role in the Community

Beyond its educational focus, the Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum plays an important role in the community by providing a safe and accessible space for families. It supports local schools with field trips and provides outreach programs to children in under-served communities. By offering affordable admission and membership options, the museum ensures that it remains a resource for all families in the area.

Moreover, the museum serves as a cultural hub in Poughkeepsie. It partners with local businesses, schools, and cultural institutions to promote educational and community development in the Hudson Valley. Its efforts extend beyond just being a museum, as it strives to create a lasting impact on the educational landscape of the region.

Accessibility and Visitor Information

The Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum is conveniently located in the heart of Poughkeepsie, making it easy to access for both locals and tourists. It is open year-round, with regular hours and a schedule of rotating exhibits and programs. The museum is family-friendly, and there are amenities available to make visits as comfortable as possible, including stroller access, family restrooms, and a welcoming environment for individuals with special needs.

Admission fees are reasonably priced, with discounted rates for members, and special rates for school groups and large parties. For those looking to make the most of their visit, the museum offers annual memberships, which provide unlimited access to the museum’s exhibits, discounts on programs, and invitations to special member-only events.

The Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum is a wonderful destination for families in the Poughkeepsie area. With its dynamic exhibits, hands-on activities, and commitment to education, it continues to inspire young minds and foster a love of learning. Whether you're a local or just passing through, a visit to the museum is sure to be an enjoyable and enriching experience for children and adults alike.

For more information, visit www.mhdm.org